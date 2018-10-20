Betting

Drew Brees, Saints will continue to struggle against Ravens

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2018 - 7:06 pm
 

Drew Brees has beaten every NFL team except the Baltimore Ravens.

The Saints quarterback is 0-4 in his 18-year career against the Ravens, who are 2½-point home favorites Sunday over New Orleans.

It’s a matchup of the NFL’s highest-scoring offense in the Saints, who average 36 points, against the league’s top-ranked defense in the Ravens, who allow 12.8 points per game.

Baltimore has arguably its best defense since 2000, when Ray Lewis led the Ravens to their first Super Bowl title. They lead the NFL in yards allowed (270.8 ypg) and sacks (26) after finishing with a franchise-record 11 sacks of quarterback Marcus Mariota and holding the Titans to 106 yards in a 21-0 win at Tennessee.

Baltimore hasn’t allowed a second-half TD in its first six games.

Joe Flacco is no Brees, who has thrown for 11 TDs and no interceptions this season while passing Peyton Manning for the NFL record for career passing yards. But the Ravens’ Super Bowl-winning QB has been solid, averaging 298 passing yards with nine TDs and four interceptions.

Flacco should be able to spread the ball around to receivers Michael Crabtree, Willie Snead IV and John Brown against a New Orleans defense that ranks No. 30 against the pass and gives up 28 points a game.

The Saints are 1-5 straight up and against the spread in their last six games vs. Baltimore, which is a sleeper pick to win the AFC and should cover the small number behind its dominant defense.

Four more plays (home team in CAPS):

Chargers (-6½) over Titans: Los Angeles has won three straight games in a 4-2 start, with its losses to the Rams and Chiefs. Philip Rivers has thrown for 15 TDs and three interceptions, Melvin Gordon has nine TDs and the Chargers are fifth in the league in scoring (29.2 ppg). Their defense sacked Baker Mayfield five times in a 38-14 blowout of the Browns and should feast on Tennessee’s porous offensive line. The Chargers have owned the Titans since they moved to Tennessee, going 8-0-1 ATS.

Patriots (-2½) over BEARS: Home underdogs have covered at a 69 percent clip (20-9 ATS) this season. But the oddsmakers appeared to have overadjusted this line. New England dipped to a 2½-point favorite Friday at the Golden Nugget, South Point and Caesars Entertainment sports books after opening at 3½. The Patriots are in a letdown spot after their win over the Chiefs, but Chicago also is in a tough spot, coming off an overtime loss to Miami.

49ERS (+9½) over Rams: San Francisco covered for the second time in three weeks and almost upset the Packers at Lambeau Field in Monday’s 33-30 loss. But this is more of a situational play against the Rams, who are playing their dreaded third consecutive road game. They won but failed to cover the past two games at Denver and Seattle, and NFL teams historically have struggled ATS in their third straight road game, going 3-5 ATS in that spot last season.

Bengals (+6) over CHIEFS: This might be a letdown spot for Kansas City after suffering its first loss to the Patriots. Cincinnati is sixth in the league in scoring (29.2 ppg) and can trade punches with the Chiefs, who gave up 500 yards and 43 points to New England. Sharp bettors are on the Bengals, who have the better defense.

Last week: 3-2 against the spread

Season: 16-12-2

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New England Patriots season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the New Orleans Saints will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Houston Texans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tennessee Titans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Titans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Indianapolis Colts
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Indianapolis Colts will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Jaguars
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Jacksonville Jaguars will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Detroit Lions
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Detroit Lions 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Chicago Bears
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Chicago Bears 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Green Bay Packers
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Green Bay Packers 2018 season.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Betting Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like