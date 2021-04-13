Dustin Johnson co-favorite to win RBC Heritage

Dustin Johnson will try to rebound from a missed cut at the Masters with a win at the RBC Heritage. Here are some best bets for the event from handicapper Wes Reynolds.

Dustin Johnson looks down after putting on the 18th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Harris English watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Workday Championship golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay are two of the world’s top-ranked players who will try to rebound from a missed cut at the Masters with a win at the RBC Heritage.

Johnson is a 14-1 co-favorite with Webb Simpson at the Westgate sportsbook to win the tournament, which tees off Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Cantlay is the 18-1 third choice, and Daniel Berger and Las Vegas resident Collin Morikawa are 20-1.

Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris and Cameron Smith, who tied for 10th at Augusta National, are 30-1. But they might be suffering from a Masters hangover.

As handicapper Wes Reynolds noted, from 2010 to 2019, only one player finished in the top five at the RBC Heritage the week after placing in the top five at the Masters and only two players finished in the top 10 after placing in the top 10 at Augusta.

Here are the best bets, with comments on each, from Reynolds (@WesReynolds1), co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show:

Harris English, 40-1

“English arrives off his best career Masters finish (tied for 21st). Now he is back by the coast, where he has thrived during his career.

“He lives just a couple hours away in Sea Island, Georgia, where he placed sixth on another coastal layout at the RSM Classic last fall. English won earlier this year at Kapalua.”

Si Woo Kim, 44-1

“Two of his three PGA Tour wins have come on Pete Dye designs, including earlier this season at PGA West for The American Express.

“He also has won the Players Championship in 2017 on another Dye design at TPC Sawgrass. Many players that have had success at Harbour Town have also had success at Sedgefield for the Wyndham Championship, which Kim won in 2016.”

Sergio Garcia, 46-1

“Garcia missed the cut at Augusta last week and has missed cuts in 10 of his last 12 majors. However, this looks like a good spot for a rebound, as he did last fall in winning the Sanderson Farms Championship in his next start after the U.S. Open.”

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 62-1

“The South African ranks second in scrambling and fifth in putting in this week’s field over the course of the last 24 rounds.”

Kevin Streelman, 80-1

“Streelman missed the cut here last summer, but has three career top-seven finishes in this event.”

J.T. Poston, 122-1

“Poston has finishes of eighth or better here the last two years.”

Matthew NeSmith, 125-1

“NeSmith played golf at the University of South Carolina and is a resident of Aiken, just two hours away from Hilton Head. He proposed to his wife on the 18th green here in 2018.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.