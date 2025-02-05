Eagles boast clear favorites to score first TD in Super Bowl 59

One team usually doesn’t have the top two choices to score the first touchdown in the Super Bowl at relatively low odds. But the Eagles are an exception.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores a touchdown during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) reacts to the Saquon Barkley's touchdown with teammates during the NFL championship playoff football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts plays during the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts plays during the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action during the NFL championship playoff football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Christian McCaffrey. Jalen Hurts. Odell Beckham Jr. Rob Gronkowski. Patrick Mahomes.

Those are the last five first touchdown scorers in the Super Bowl, which is annually one of the most popular props in the NFL title game.

Hurts scored on a 1-yard rush, via the Eagles’ patented “tush push,” to open the scoring in Philadelphia’s 38-35 loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl 57.

The Eagles quarterback recently sprinted 44 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring in Philadelphia’s 28-22 triumph over the Rams in the divisional playoffs.

In the NFC title game, running back Saquon Barkley broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run on the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage in their 55-23 win over Washington.

Not surprisingly, Barkley is the clear +475 favorite at Circa Sports to score the first touchdown in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday in New Orleans, and Hurts is the clear +650 second choice.

“You usually don’t see a team that’s got two guys as low as Philadelphia does,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “But the Eagles are a unique team where if Barkley’s not running in some long touchdown and the ball’s anywhere near the 1, we know what’s coming, and it just hasn’t been stopped.”

At Station Sports, Barkley leads the ticket count for first touchdown scorer with 22 percent of the market.

“We’re probably going to be rooting against Barkley scoring the first touchdown,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The game script is such an important part. If they’re on the 1, you’ve got to think it’s the tush push and it’s going to be Hurts. If they’re outside the 2 or 3, you’ve got to make Barkley a huge favorite.

“He has the game-breaking ability to take it to the house from 90 at any point. But he’s going up against a really good defense, and the real key is if he will get the touches in the red zone.”

Barkley and Mahomes are the ticket leaders at BetMGM, where Barkley and Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt are the money leaders.

Mahomes’ history

Mahomes is 22-1 at MGM to score the first touchdown. The Kansas City quarterback scored on a 1-yard run to give the Chiefs a 7-3 lead over the 49ers en route to a 31-20 win in the 2020 Super Bowl. He didn’t score a touchdown against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

Hunt, the 9-1 third favorite at MGM, scored the first touchdown in both of Kansas City’s playoff games this year. He ran it in from 12 yards out to put the Chiefs up 7-0 in their 32-29 triumph over Buffalo in the AFC championship game. Hunt also scored on a 1-yard run to give Kansas City a 13-3 lead over Houston en route to a 23-14 victory in the divisional playoffs.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the 10-1 fourth choice at MGM, is another popular pick to score the first touchdown. He scored Kansas City’s first touchdown in Super Bowl 57, when he caught an 18-yard pass from Mahomes on the Chiefs’ first drive to make it 7-7.

Kelce is the +435 second choice at Circa to be the player to score the Chiefs’ first touchdown. Hunt is the +425 favorite.

Barkley is the +177 favorite at Circa to score the Eagles’ first touchdown, and Hurts is +310.

Long shots

Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is a popular value pick at Station, where he’s 25-1, and Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert is the largest liability at the Westgate, where he’s down to 14-1.

“For the most part, people try to bet a price,” Salmons said.

Circa has posted prices on 108 players to score the first touchdown.

No touchdown scored pays 230-1. Chiefs backup quarterback Carson Wentz is 1,000-1. Eagles long snapper Nick Lovato and Kansas City long snapper James Winchester are the longest shots on the board at 10,000-1.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Player to score first touchdown

At Circa Sports

Up to 90-1

Saquon Barkley +475

Jalen Hurts +650

Kareem Hunt +825

Travis Kelce 9-1

A.J. Brown +1,150

Xavier Worthy +1,250

Dallas Goedert +1,550

Isiah Pacheco +1,575

DeVonta Smith +1,675

Patrick Mahomes 18-1

Marquise Brown +1,950

JuJu Smith-Schuster 33-1

DeAndre Hopkins 35-1

Noah Gray 35-1

Justin Watson 60-1

Samaje Perine 60-1

Kenneth Gainwell 80-1

Will Shipley 80-1

Jahan Dotson 90-1