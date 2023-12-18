Eagles-Seahawks betting in flux with both QBs questionable Monday

The Eagles dropped from 4-point road favorites to 3-point favorites over the Seahawks last week and momentarily dipped to 2½ at Caesars Sportsbook on Sunday.

The Eagles dropped from 4-point favorites to 3-point favorites last week and momentarily dipped to 2½ at Caesars Sportsbook on Sunday before inching back to 3. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was downgraded Sunday to questionable to play at Seattle on “Monday Night Football” as his illness worsened.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith also is questionable with a groin injury and will be a game-time decision.

With their statuses uncertain, no major wagers were reported on the game overnight at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The Eagles dropped from 4-point favorites to 3-point favorites last week and momentarily dipped to 2½ at Caesars Sportsbook on Sunday before inching back to 3.

“Instead of Hurts and Smith, it could be Marcus Mariota and Drew Lock,” Caesars assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “When there are a lot of questions on the game — and any time there are quarterback questions — the big bets might not come in until (Monday).”

Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said Hurts’ status will probably determine which team the book needs.

“If Hurts plays, I would expect us to need the Seahawks,” he said. “If he doesn’t play, I would expect us to need the Eagles.

“If he’s not playing, I would expect a lot of support for the Seahawks at home on Monday night.”

The consensus total is 45 after opening at 47.

The Eagles (10-3, 7-4-2 against the spread, 7-6 over/under) have lost their last two games while going 0-2 ATS in last week’s 33-13 loss at Dallas that followed a 42-19 home loss to the 49ers.

According to multiple reports, Hurts will travel to Seattle separately from his teammates to avoid getting anyone else on the team sick.

Last season, Philadelphia went 14-1 in games Hurts started and 0-2 in games he missed.

The Seahawks (6-7, 7-5-1, 6-7 over/under) have lost four straight — to the Rams, Cowboys and twice to the Niners — following a 6-3 start, though they’ve covered in three of the four losses.

Smith missed last week’s 28-16 loss to San Francisco. Lock made his first start against the Niners, throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.