Early line move shows betting support for Raiders over Bengals

The betting line moved toward the Raiders across Las Vegas sportsbooks for Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is taken down by Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) tackles Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after a run during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is taken down by Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Early betting is favoring the Raiders for Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The line moved down to Bengals -5½ across Las Vegas sportsbooks on Tuesday after opening at 6½ on Sunday night.

The consensus total remains 49, but Circa Sports, Station Casinos, the Westgate SuperBook and Wynn Las Vegas are at 49½.

The best money-line price on the Raiders is +220 at the South Point. The best price on the Bengals is -230 at Station Casinos.

Raiders-Bengals starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and kicks off a Wild Card slate of six games over three days.

