63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Early line move shows betting support for Raiders over Bengals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2022 - 2:35 pm
 
Updated January 11, 2022 - 2:46 pm
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is taken down by Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (3 ...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is taken down by Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) tackles Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after ...
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) tackles Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after a run during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals safe ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is taken down by Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (3 ...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is taken down by Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Early betting is favoring the Raiders for Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The line moved down to Bengals -5½ across Las Vegas sportsbooks on Tuesday after opening at 6½ on Sunday night.

The consensus total remains 49, but Circa Sports, Station Casinos, the Westgate SuperBook and Wynn Las Vegas are at 49½.

The best money-line price on the Raiders is +220 at the South Point. The best price on the Bengals is -230 at Station Casinos.

Raiders-Bengals starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and kicks off a Wild Card slate of six games over three days.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
An open letter to fans from Raiders captain Alec Ingold
An open letter to fans from Raiders captain Alec Ingold
2
Raiders report: Maxx Crosby keeps racking up the awards
Raiders report: Maxx Crosby keeps racking up the awards
3
Game winning kick by Carlson sparks donations to Las Vegas charity
Game winning kick by Carlson sparks donations to Las Vegas charity
4
These chips come from the same ground the Raiders play on
These chips come from the same ground the Raiders play on
5
Raiders’ list of opponents set for next season
Raiders’ list of opponents set for next season
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST