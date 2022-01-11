Early line move shows betting support for Raiders over Bengals
The betting line moved toward the Raiders across Las Vegas sportsbooks for Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
Early betting is favoring the Raiders for Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.
The line moved down to Bengals -5½ across Las Vegas sportsbooks on Tuesday after opening at 6½ on Sunday night.
The consensus total remains 49, but Circa Sports, Station Casinos, the Westgate SuperBook and Wynn Las Vegas are at 49½.
The best money-line price on the Raiders is +220 at the South Point. The best price on the Bengals is -230 at Station Casinos.
Raiders-Bengals starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and kicks off a Wild Card slate of six games over three days.
