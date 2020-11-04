ELECTION BETTING BLOG: Trump climbs to -375 to win election

Refresh throughout the night for updates on the shifting election odds. We’ll be tracking the state-by-state races and the overall battle.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump campaign headquarters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FILE - President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. on Oct. 22, 2020. Television networks are adding experts in election law to their election night coverage teams so they're prepared to explain legal challenges or irregularities that come up during the vote. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Trump campaign headquarters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump campaign headquarters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden visits with residents across the street from the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to reporters during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to reporters during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

FILE - This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. Trump and Biden have starkly different visions for the international role of the United States — and the presidency. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

After a long campaign, America votes for its next president Tuesday.

Will President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, win re-election? Or will former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, become president-elect?

One way to keep up with the race as votes are counted is by following the election betting happening around the world (though not in the U.S., where it is illegal).

We’ll be following the race state by state, plus updating movement on the overall betting line, which can often be an early indicator of where the night is headed.

UPDATES

7:43 p.m.: Trump wins Louisiana (8 votes), Kansas (6), Utah (6) and three of the five votes in Nebraska (two other awarded proportionally), and Biden wins New Hampshire (4), CNN projects.

Trump was -5,000 in Louisiana, -2,500 in Kansas and -3,333 in Utah, and Biden was -476 in New Hampshire.

Biden leads 98-95 in electoral votes.

7:32 p.m.: Biden wins New Mexico (5 votes), CNN projects. He was -909 to win New Mexico.

Biden leads 94-72 overall in electoral votes.

7:23 p.m.: Trump is up to a -375 favorite at Pinnacle (Biden +287).

7:15 p.m.: CNN and Fox News still report that Florida is too early to call. But offshore sportsbooks closed betting on the battleground state more than 90 minutes ago, when Trump was a -4,000 favorite.

In fact, Pinnacle made Trump a -588 favorite to win Florida at 4:44 p.m. So how did the offshore books have Trump as a heavy favorite to win the state so much earlier than the news networks?

“They’re just reporting percentages,” MyBookie head oddsmaker David Strauss said. “They’re going to count the cities first, which generally go Democrat. But if it’s close to a 50-50 split in cities, we know that townships and suburbia go to Trump.

“Using Florida as an example, Trump got more of the vote in Miami-Dade (County) than he got in 2016 and that’s a heavy Latino area. So If Trump is winning Miami-Dade, chances are pretty good he’s going to win a whole lot in Florida.”

6:52 p.m.: Trump wins South Carolina (9 votes) and Alabama (9), CNN projects. He was -1,429 to win South Carolina and -5,000 to win Alabama.

Biden leads 89-72 overall in electoral votes.

6:37 p.m.: Trump soared to -300 favorite at MyBookie over Biden (+215).

“It looks like he’s taking Pennsylvania. He’s -160,” MyBookie head oddsmaker David Strauss said. “And he’s taking Arizona and Texas.

“Trump landslide coming. Proving once again, don’t believe the polls.”

Trump also overtook Biden as the favorite to win re-election for first time Tuesday at offshore sportsbook Pinnacle, which made the president -225 over Biden (+181).

6:32 p.m.: Biden wins Colorado (9 votes), and Trump wins North Dakota (3), CNN projects. Biden was -1,667 to win Colorado, and Trump was -5,000 to win North Dakota.

Biden now leads 89-54 in electoral votes.

6:26 p.m.: Trump is now favored to win the election at -128 (Biden +126). It’s getting interesting.

6:18 p.m.: CNN is showing Biden with leads of more than 125,000 votes each in North Carolina and Ohio. But Trump is a heavy favorite on Betfair Exchange to win both states.

Trump is -455 to win North Carolina over Biden (+280), who leads by 126,000 votes with 78 percent in.

Trump is -250 to win Ohio over Biden (+190), who leads by 190,000 votes with 57 percent in.

6:17 p.m.: Biden wins Connecticut (7 votes), and Trump wins South Dakota (3), CNN projects. Biden was -3,333 to win Connecticut, and Trump was -10,000 to win Arkansas.

Biden now leads 80-51 in electoral votes.

6:08 p.m.: Biden wins New Jersey (14 votes), and Trump wins Arkansas (6), CNN projects. Biden was -3,333 to win New Jersey, and Trump was -10,000 to win Arkansas.

6:02 p.m.: Biden wins New York and its 29 votes. He was -5,000 to win New York.

5:47 p.m.: Offshore book MyBookie head oddsmaker David Strauss said it’s looking like 2016 all over again as he expects Trump to soon become the favorite to earn re-election after being a sizable underdog to Biden for months.

“Trump’s running away with a lot of states that were sort of a tossup going into it. Florida, Georgia, North Carolina. And his Pennsylvania odds are dropping rapidly,” he said. “An hour ago, Trump was +200 in Pennsylvania. Now he’s +110. If he gets Pennsylvania, it’s over.

“The way it’s going right now, Trump’s going to become the favorite between (6 and 7 p.m. PT). That’s what happened in 2016 and it looks like it’s going to happen again.”

A Trump upset would mean a seven-figure loss for MyBookie, which has taken seven figures of action on the election, surpassing the betting handle on February’s Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl.

5:36 p.m.: Trump wins West Virginia and its five votes, CNN projects. Trump was -5,000 to win West Virginia. Trump leads 42-30 overall in electoral votes right now.

5:22 p.m.: Trump continues to close the gap on Biden in the odds to win the election. Biden is now -135 and Trump +111 at offshore book Pinnacle and the odds have moved to -125/+125 at United Kingdom-based Betfair Exchange.

5:21 p.m.: Trump wins Tennessee and its 11 votes. He was -5,000 to win Tennessee.

5:09 p.m.: Trump wins Kentucky and its eight votes, CNN projects. Trump was -10,000 to win Kentucky.

5:04 p.m.: CNN shows Biden leads Trump by 10,000 votes in Florida but the president is up to an overwhelming -1,000 favorite over Biden (+522) at Pinnacle to win the state’s 29 electoral votes.

5:03 p.m.: Biden wins Massachusetts (11 electoral votes), Maryland (10), Delaware (3) and Washington, D.C. (3), CNN projects, while Trump wins Oklahoma (7).

Biden leads overall 30-18 in electoral votes.

None of those is a surprise. Biden was -10,000 to win Massachusetts, -5,000 in Maryland and -5,000 in Delaware. Trump was -10,000 in Oklahoma.

4:52 p.m.: Biden wins Vermont and its three electoral votes, CNN projects. Biden was -5,000 to win the state.

4:49 p.m.: As Trump emerged as a heavy favorite to win Florida at offshore book Pinnacle, Biden’s odds to win the presidency dropped dramatically from -215 to -142. Trump is now +121 at Pinnacle to win re-election.

4:44 p.m.: CNN shows Joe Biden has a slight lead over Donald Trump in the key battleground state of Florida (50 percent to 49.1 percent) with 67 percent of the vote in. But Trump is a -588 favorite over Biden (+365) to win the state at offshore sportsbook Pinnacle after he was -123 favorite to win the state Monday at Betfair.

4:15 p.m.: Trump takes the first state. CNN projects he will win Indiana and its 11 electoral votes. Trump was -2,000 to win the state on Betfair.

First post: Biden is a -200 favorite on the United Kingdom-based Betfair Exchange (Trump +200). Favorites are expressed with a minus sign and underdogs with a plus sign. In this case, a bettor would have to bet $200 to win $100 on Biden or bet $100 to win $200 on Trump.

Here are some key state races, with the favorite at Betfair. The odds are as of Monday night to give a picture of where the race stood before Tuesday:

— Arizona: Biden -120

— Florida: Trump -123

— Georgia: Trump -141

— Iowa: Trump -256

— Michigan: Biden -345

— Minnesota: Biden -370

— Nevada: Biden -400

— New Hampshire: Biden -476

— North Carolina: Biden -112

— Ohio: Trump -256

— Pennsylvania: Biden -179

— Texas: Trump -263

— Wisconsin: Biden -333

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter. Contact Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.