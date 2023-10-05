Emperor ‘Mattress Mack’ makes another $1M bet at Caesars Sportsbook
Mattress Mack is back with another $1 million wager on the Houston Astros to win the World Series.
Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale bet $1 million to win $11 million at Caesars Sportsbook at 11-1 odds last week before the playoffs started.
Caesars posted a video on X (@CaesarsSports) to announce the wager in which McIngvale was dubbed “Mack Caesar.” Dressed in a toga, he sat on a throne made of baseball bats and was fed fruit by women at his side.
McIngvale, 72, won a record $72.6 million last year in bets on the Astros to win the World Series, including a $3 million wager at Caesars that paid $30 million when Houston beat Philadelphia in six games.
He now has $4.9 million riding to win $34.4 million on the Astros to repeat as champions.
McIngvale also placed a $1.9 million bet to win $11.4 million at Caesars Palace in March and wagered $2 million to win $12 million at DraftKings sportsbook in September.
The bets are the latest in a series of multimillion-dollar wagers to reduce risk on promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores. In this case, customers who make purchases of $3,000 or more will get their money back if the Astros win the World Series.
Houston is now the +450 second choice at Caesars to repeat as World Series champion behind the Atlanta Braves (3-1). The Los Angeles Dodgers are the +475 third pick.
The Baltimore Orioles are +650, followed by the Texas Rangers at 7-1, the Philadelphia Phillies at +750, the Minnesota Twins at +850 and the Arizona Diamondbacks at 16-1.
