Emperor ‘Mattress Mack’ makes another $1M bet at Caesars Sportsbook

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale talks to fans during the grand opening celebration at Horseshoe Las Vegas hotel-casino, formerly Bally's, on the Strip, in Las Vegas, Friday, March 24, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mattress Mack is back with another $1 million wager on the Houston Astros to win the World Series.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale bet $1 million to win $11 million at Caesars Sportsbook at 11-1 odds last week before the playoffs started.

Caesars posted a video on X (@CaesarsSports) to announce the wager in which McIngvale was dubbed “Mack Caesar.” Dressed in a toga, he sat on a throne made of baseball bats and was fed fruit by women at his side.

McIngvale, 72, won a record $72.6 million last year in bets on the Astros to win the World Series, including a $3 million wager at Caesars that paid $30 million when Houston beat Philadelphia in six games.

He now has $4.9 million riding to win $34.4 million on the Astros to repeat as champions.

McIngvale also placed a $1.9 million bet to win $11.4 million at Caesars Palace in March and wagered $2 million to win $12 million at DraftKings sportsbook in September.

The bets are the latest in a series of multimillion-dollar wagers to reduce risk on promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores. In this case, customers who make purchases of $3,000 or more will get their money back if the Astros win the World Series.

Houston is now the +450 second choice at Caesars to repeat as World Series champion behind the Atlanta Braves (3-1). The Los Angeles Dodgers are the +475 third pick.

The Baltimore Orioles are +650, followed by the Texas Rangers at 7-1, the Philadelphia Phillies at +750, the Minnesota Twins at +850 and the Arizona Diamondbacks at 16-1.

