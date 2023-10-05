73°F
Betting

Emperor ‘Mattress Mack’ makes another $1M bet at Caesars Sportsbook

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2023 - 9:48 am
 
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale talks to fans during the grand opening celebration at Horsesh ...
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale talks to fans during the grand opening celebration at Horseshoe Las Vegas hotel-casino, formerly Bally's, on the Strip, in Las Vegas, Friday, March 24, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mattress Mack is back with another $1 million wager on the Houston Astros to win the World Series.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale bet $1 million to win $11 million at Caesars Sportsbook at 11-1 odds last week before the playoffs started.

Caesars posted a video on X (@CaesarsSports) to announce the wager in which McIngvale was dubbed “Mack Caesar.” Dressed in a toga, he sat on a throne made of baseball bats and was fed fruit by women at his side.

McIngvale, 72, won a record $72.6 million last year in bets on the Astros to win the World Series, including a $3 million wager at Caesars that paid $30 million when Houston beat Philadelphia in six games.

He now has $4.9 million riding to win $34.4 million on the Astros to repeat as champions.

McIngvale also placed a $1.9 million bet to win $11.4 million at Caesars Palace in March and wagered $2 million to win $12 million at DraftKings sportsbook in September.

The bets are the latest in a series of multimillion-dollar wagers to reduce risk on promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores. In this case, customers who make purchases of $3,000 or more will get their money back if the Astros win the World Series.

Houston is now the +450 second choice at Caesars to repeat as World Series champion behind the Atlanta Braves (3-1). The Los Angeles Dodgers are the +475 third pick.

The Baltimore Orioles are +650, followed by the Texas Rangers at 7-1, the Philadelphia Phillies at +750, the Minnesota Twins at +850 and the Arizona Diamondbacks at 16-1.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, at his main store Tuesday, Nov ...
Mattress Mack’s 5 biggest betting losses
By / RJ

Mattress Mack won a record $72.6 million in bets on the Astros to win the 2022 World Series. But the Houston furniture store owner has also suffered some losses.

