ESPN telecasts could boost bettors’ interest in Korean baseball

The Korean Baseball Organization opens its season Monday night Pacific time, with several games set to be broadcast on ESPN networks.

Photographers and TV camera work near empty seats during the pre-season baseball game between Doosan Bears and LG Twins in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. South Korea's professional baseball league has decided to begin its new season on May 5, initially without fans, following a postponement over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

The Korean Baseball Organization has struck a deal to have several of its games televised on ESPN networks, making the league more attractive for Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The league’s season opens at 10 p.m. Monday Pacific time with five games, including the NC Dinos at the Samsung Lions on ESPN. The Dinos were favorites of -145 to -16o at sportsbooks around town Tuesday afternoon.

Another batch of games starts at 2:30 a.m. PDT Wednesday.

Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay said his team would be eager to put up Korean baseball lines when its app reopens Thursday.

“Being televised by ESPN is a big factor for sports bettors,” he said. “They want to get a run for their money.”

Circa Sports also had futures odds posted for the KBO. The reigning champion Doosan Bears and Kiwoom Heroes are co-favorites at +260.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.