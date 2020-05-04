89°F
Betting

ESPN telecasts could boost bettors’ interest in Korean baseball

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2020 - 2:26 pm
 

The Korean Baseball Organization has struck a deal to have several of its games televised on ESPN networks, making the league more attractive for Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The league’s season opens at 10 p.m. Monday Pacific time with five games, including the NC Dinos at the Samsung Lions on ESPN. The Dinos were favorites of -145 to -16o at sportsbooks around town Tuesday afternoon.

Another batch of games starts at 2:30 a.m. PDT Wednesday.

Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay said his team would be eager to put up Korean baseball lines when its app reopens Thursday.

“Being televised by ESPN is a big factor for sports bettors,” he said. “They want to get a run for their money.”

Circa Sports also had futures odds posted for the KBO. The reigning champion Doosan Bears and Kiwoom Heroes are co-favorites at +260.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

