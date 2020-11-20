Famed Las Vegas sports bettor Lem Banker reportedly dies

Lem Banker picked the correct winner against the spread in 20 of the first 23 Super Bowls for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and many other newspapers across the nation.

Renown Las Vegas sports bettor Lem Banker died at 93, according to multiple reports.

Banker picked the correct winner against the spread in 20 of the first 23 Super Bowls for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and many other newspapers across the nation. That included 13 in a row from 1973 to 1985.

“Years ago, before the computer came out, I had a man back in New York at The New York Times building who had all the out-of-town newspapers,” Banker told the Review-Journal last year. “He knew exactly what to read. I gave him 300 bucks a week to read all the newspapers and beat everybody to the punch.

“I had runners all over, in Florida, New Jersey, New York, Indiana, California. They all had different numbers. They had some morons making the numbers. The lines were real weak, but now the line is very sharp. It’s not as easy to win.”

