Betting

FanDuel pays out more than $20M on NFL prop bet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2023 - 1:12 pm
 
New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals d ...
New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
FanDuel is kicking itself because of a prop bet involving NFL kickers that cashed Sunday.

The sportsbook said it paid out more than $20 million to bettors who wagered “Each team scores 1+ field goal in the 1 p.m. (ET), 4:05 p.m. (ET) & 4:25 p.m. (ET) games.”

The prop was listed at 200-1 odds before getting as low as 130-1.

One bettor identified as @JDGoldBoys on X, formerly known as Twitter, cashed two separate bets on the prop for a total of more than $318,000.

DraftKings offered the same prop but priced it at 30-1, according to the New York Post.

The prop cashed on Graham Gano’s 34-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining that gave the Giants a 31-28 come-from-behind win over the Cardinals during the afternoon slate of games.

Bettors also benefited in the afternoon when the Jets couldn’t find the end zone at the end of the second quarter of their 30-10 loss to the Cowboys and nearly had a pass intercepted before settling for a field goal before the half.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

