Favorite flips again in Trump-Harris election betting odds

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have bounced back and forth as slight betting favorites to win the election. The favorite flipped again Monday.

In this combination of photos taken in Pennsylvania, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event, Aug. 18, 2024, in Rochester, left, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event, Aug. 19, 2024, in York. (AP Photo)

Former President Donald Trump has flipped back to a slight betting favorite to win the election over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump entered the Sept. 10 presidential debate as a slight favorite over Harris. But Harris emerged from the debate as a slight favorite over Trump.

On Monday, Trump regained the role of favorite. He is -115 at BetOnline, and Harris is -105.

“It’s simply weight of money over the course of a few days,” BetOnline.ag political oddsmaker Paul Krishnamurty told the Review-Journal on Tuesday morning. “It mirrors what is happening in the global betting markets, although today we have seen some push in the other direction, so Harris could well return to favoritism in the next 24 hours or so.

“It really is too close to call — for once that isn’t a cliche.”

A negative number represents how much a bettor must wager to win $100, meaning a gambler must bet $115 to win $100 on Trump to win the election, or $105 to win $100 on Harris.

At electionbettingodds.com — which averages live odds from FTX.com, Betfair.com, PredictIt.org, Smarkets.com and Polymarket.com — Trump has a 50 percent chance to win the election, which equates to +100. Harris has a 49.3 percent chance, or +103.

A positive number represents how much a bettor would win on a $100 bet, meaning a gambler would win $100 on a $100 wager on Trump to win the election, or $103 on a $100 bet on Harris.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks. BetOnline is an offshore sportsbook that isn’t regulated in the U.S.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.