Favorites dominate 1st full MLB slate; no Astros hit
Only two underdogs cashed for bettors on the first full day of games. The Athletics ended the night with an epic bad beat for under bettors.
Bettors laying a price with baseball favorites were counting their money Friday night.
Favorites went 12-2 on the first full day of MLB games after going 2-0 on opening day with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Totals went 8-6 to the over.
The Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays were the two underdog winners, both on the road. The Marlins (+175) defeated Philadelphia 5-2, and the Blue Jays (+135) beat Tampa Bay 6-4.
Nine of the favorites who won also covered the -1½ run line.
Astros hitless
A prop on which Houston Astros player would be the first to be hit by a pitch this season remains in doubt through one game.
No Astros players were plunked in an 8-2 home victory over Seattle on Friday.
Other teams are expected to retaliate against the Astros this season after their illegal sign stealing operation was exposed.
The Westgate posted a prop on which Astro would be the first to be hit. Alex Bregman was the +450 favorite, followed by Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa at 5-1.
Now bettors will have to wait and see what happens when the Astros and Mariners meet again at 1:10 p.m. Pacific time Saturday.
Bad beat
The Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels played the first game under the new extra-innings rules, and under bettors were left shaking their heads.
For this season, each team starts with a runner on second base in extra innings to help bring games to an end.
The Angels and A’s went to the 10th inning tied at 3. Under 8½ bettors had some cushion, but were not out of the woods.
After the Angels failed to score, Oakland loaded the bases on a hit by pitch, wild pitch and a walk.
Matt Olson stepped to the plate, and under bettors could still cash on a sacrifice fly or any game-ending hit — except for a grand slam. Olson mashed a no-doubt shot, and the A’s won 7-3.
Under bettors ripped up their tickets, and A’s run-line bettors were saved.
The new rule didn’t matter in this outcome, but expect more total and run-line bets to be in doubt this season when extra-inning home runs will usually be at least two-run shots.
