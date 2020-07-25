Favorites dominate 1st full MLB slate; no Astros hit

Only two underdogs cashed for bettors on the first full day of games. The Athletics ended the night with an epic bad beat for under bettors.

Bettors laying a price with baseball favorites were counting their money Friday night.

Favorites went 12-2 on the first full day of MLB games after going 2-0 on opening day with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Totals went 8-6 to the over.

The Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays were the two underdog winners, both on the road. The Marlins (+175) defeated Philadelphia 5-2, and the Blue Jays (+135) beat Tampa Bay 6-4.

Nine of the favorites who won also covered the -1½ run line.

Astros hitless

A prop on which Houston Astros player would be the first to be hit by a pitch this season remains in doubt through one game.

No Astros players were plunked in an 8-2 home victory over Seattle on Friday.

Other teams are expected to retaliate against the Astros this season after their illegal sign stealing operation was exposed.

The Westgate posted a prop on which Astro would be the first to be hit. Alex Bregman was the +450 favorite, followed by Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa at 5-1.

Now bettors will have to wait and see what happens when the Astros and Mariners meet again at 1:10 p.m. Pacific time Saturday.

Bad beat

The Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels played the first game under the new extra-innings rules, and under bettors were left shaking their heads.

For this season, each team starts with a runner on second base in extra innings to help bring games to an end.

The Angels and A’s went to the 10th inning tied at 3. Under 8½ bettors had some cushion, but were not out of the woods.

After the Angels failed to score, Oakland loaded the bases on a hit by pitch, wild pitch and a walk.

Matt Olson stepped to the plate, and under bettors could still cash on a sacrifice fly or any game-ending hit — except for a grand slam. Olson mashed a no-doubt shot, and the A’s won 7-3.

Under bettors ripped up their tickets, and A’s run-line bettors were saved.

The new rule didn’t matter in this outcome, but expect more total and run-line bets to be in doubt this season when extra-inning home runs will usually be at least two-run shots.

