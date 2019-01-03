Final standings for RJ NFL Challenge, Bowl Challenge, Best Bets

Here are the final standings for the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge, College Bowl Challenge and Weekend Best Bets (all records against the spread):
NFL Challenge
(One point for a win, half point for a push)
1. Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 4-1
Season: 52-32-1
Points: 52½
— — —
2. Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 46-37-2
Points: 47
— — —
2. Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 46-37-2
Points: 47
— — —
4. Todd Dewey
Review-Journal columnist
Last week: 4-1
Season: 45-37-3
Points: 46½
— — —
5. Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 45-39-1
Points: 45½
— — —
6. Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 43-41-1
Points: 43½
— — —
7. Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book vice president
Last week: 2-3
Season: 42-42-1
Points: 42½
— — —
8. Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 40-43-2
Points: 41
— — —
9. Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 38-45-2
Points: 39
— — —
10. Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 36-48-1
Points: 36½
— — —
College Bowl Challenge
(One point for win, half point for push, two points for Best Bet)
1. Frank Carulli
Professional bettor
Record: 15-5
Points: 15
— — —
1. Bruce Marshall
Goldsheet.com
Record: 14-6
Points: 15
— — —
3. Paul Stone
@Paulstonesports
Record: 13-6-1
Points: 14½
— — —
4. Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Record: 13-7
Points: 14
— — —
5. Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Record: 12-8
Points: 13
— — —
6. Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Record: 9-10-1
Points: 9½
— — —
Weekend Best Bets
(One point for win, half point for push)
1. Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 34-19-1
Points: 34½
— — —
2. Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 2-1
Season: 33-21
Points: 33
— — —
3. Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 1-2
Season: 29-25
Points: 29
— — —
4. Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 1-2
Season: 28-26
Points: 28
