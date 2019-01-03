Final standings for RJ NFL Challenge, Bowl Challenge, Best Bets

Micah Roberts won the Review-Journal NFL Challenge with a 52-32-1 ATS record, and Frank Carulli (15-5) and Bruce Marshall (14-6) tied for first place in the Bowl Challenge.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) breaks up a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Here are the final standings for the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge, College Bowl Challenge and Weekend Best Bets (all records against the spread):

NFL Challenge

(One point for a win, half point for a push)

1. Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 4-1

Season: 52-32-1

Points: 52½

— — —

2. Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 46-37-2

Points: 47

— — —

2. Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 46-37-2

Points: 47

— — —

4. Todd Dewey

Review-Journal columnist

Last week: 4-1

Season: 45-37-3

Points: 46½

— — —

5. Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 45-39-1

Points: 45½

— — —

6. Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 43-41-1

Points: 43½

— — —

7. Jay Kornegay

Westgate sports book vice president

Last week: 2-3

Season: 42-42-1

Points: 42½

— — —

8. Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 40-43-2

Points: 41

— — —

9. Allen Leiker

R-J assistant sports editor

Last week: 3-2

Season: 38-45-2

Points: 39

— — —

10. Bill Bradley

Review-Journal sports editor

Last week: 2-3

Season: 36-48-1

Points: 36½

— — —

College Bowl Challenge

(One point for win, half point for push, two points for Best Bet)

1. Frank Carulli

Professional bettor

Record: 15-5

Points: 15

— — —

1. Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Record: 14-6

Points: 15

— — —

3. Paul Stone

@Paulstonesports

Record: 13-6-1

Points: 14½

— — —

4. Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Record: 13-7

Points: 14

— — —

5. Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 12-8

Points: 13

— — —

6. Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Record: 9-10-1

Points: 9½

— — —

Weekend Best Bets

(One point for win, half point for push)

1. Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-1

Season: 34-19-1

Points: 34½

— — —

2. Mitch Moss

VSiN

Last week: 2-1

Season: 33-21

Points: 33

— — —

3. Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 1-2

Season: 29-25

Points: 29

— — —

4. Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 1-2

Season: 28-26

Points: 28

