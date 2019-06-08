87°F
Florida man wins largest live tournament at WSOP in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2019 - 10:38 pm
 
Updated June 7, 2019 - 10:43 pm

Femi Fashakin of Orlando, Florida, won the largest live tournament ever Friday, capturing the BIG 50 No-limit Hold ’em event at the World Series of Poker.

The $500 buy-in tournament drew 28,371 entrants at the Rio Convention Center over nine days to surpass the previous all-time record (22,374 entrants) set during the 2015 WSOP “Colossus” tournament.

Fashakin, a software engineer and entrepreneur born in Lagos, Nigeria, took home $1,147,449 with his first career bracelet. His previous lifetime WSOP earnings were a shade over $12,000.

Paul Cullen, a Las Vegas resident originally from Canada, finished second and made $709,183.

Fashakin started the final table with the chip lead but was the shortest stack at one point during four-handed play. He then found consecutive double-ups and was responsible the final three eliminations.

