FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Championship Saturday

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields scrambles against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Ohio State won 52-12. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The college football regular season wraps up Saturday, along with a sprinkle of NFL action.

There are 17 games overall, 15 college and two NFL. Six of the college games are conference championship games, several with College Football Playoff implications, including No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Northwestern, No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Clemson, and No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Florida.

UPDATES

8:59 a.m.: The first games are approaching kickoff:

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Northwestern from +18½ to +17

Iowa State-Oklahoma total from 57½ to 59

Mississippi State from +1½ to PK

San Jose State-Boise State total from 56½ to 58

Florida from +17½ to +16

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

COLLEGE

Big Ten title game: No. 3 Ohio State (-16½, 57½, -800) vs. 15 Northwestern (+550), 9 a.m. at Indianapolis

No. 5 Texas A&M (-13½, 49½, -550) at Tennessee (+425), 9 a.m.

Big 12 title game: No. 8 Iowa State (+180) vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (-5½, 59½, -210), 9 a.m. at Arlington, Texas

Washington State (+330) at Utah (-11, 55½, -400), 10:30 a.m.

Air Force (-2½, 38, -140) at Army (+120), noon

Mississippi (-1, 75, -120) at LSU (+100), 12:30 p.m.

Missouri (-110) at Mississippi State (PK, 49, -110), 12:30 p.m.

ACC title game: No. 2 Notre Dame (+330) vs. No. 4 Clemson (-10½, 60, -400), 1 p.m. at Charlotte, North Carolina

Minnesota (+375) at Wisconsin (-12, 47½, -450), 1 p.m.

Mountain West title game: No. 25 San Jose State (+195) vs. Boise State (-6½, 58, -230), 1:15 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium

Illinois (+525) at Penn State (-16, 53, -750), 2:30 p.m.

Stanford (+220) at UCLA (-6½, 59½, -260), 4 p.m.

SEC title game: No. 1 Alabama (-16, 74, -800) vs. No. 11 Florida (+550), 5 p.m. at Atlanta

AAC title game: No. 20 Tulsa (+450) at No. 6 Cincinnati (-13½, 44½, -600), 5 p.m.

Arizona State (-7, 53½, -265) at Oregon State (+225), 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Bills (-5½, 49, -250) at Broncos (+210), 1:30 p.m.

Panthers (+350) at Packers (-8½, 52½, -420), 5:15 p.m.

