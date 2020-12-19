FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Ohio State pulling away

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college and NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) scores past Northwestern defensive back JR Pace (5) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields scrambles against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Ohio State won 52-12. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) runs with the ball as Northwestern linebacker Blake Gallagher (51) defends during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) scramble past Ohio State defenders Pete Werner (20), Jonathon Cooper (0) and Justin Hilliard (47) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The college football regular season wraps up Saturday, along with a sprinkle of NFL action.

There are 17 games overall, 15 college and two NFL. Six of the college games are conference championship games, several with College Football Playoff implications, including No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Northwestern, No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Clemson, and No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Florida.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

12:19 p.m.: Ohio State has just about clinched the Big Ten title and maybe a berth in the College Football Playoff. Trey Sermon scores on a 3-yard run, and the Buckeyes lead Northwestern 22-10 with 4:03 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). Ohio State is -20,000 on the live line (Northwestern +2,600).

12:11 p.m.: Iowa State is back in the Big 12 title game. The Cyclones have cut Oklahoma’s lead to 24-21 with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma is -750 on the live line (Iowa State +460).

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 13. The Aggies cover as 13½-point road favorites, -550 ML. The game stays just under 49½. Now Texas A&M will wait to see if an upset opens up a College Football Playoff berth.

Noon: Ohio State can’t put Northwestern away, but the Buckeyes extend their lead to 16-10 with 12:07 left in the fourth quarter. Ohio State is -950 on the live line (Northwestern +540).

11:50 a.m.: Ohio State leads 13-10 going to the fourth quarter. Northwestern has the ball in its own territory. Ohio State is -750 on the live line (Northwestern +460).

11:43 a.m.: At long last, Ohio State takes the lead. Trey Sermon scores on a 9-yard run, and the Buckeyes lead Northwestern 13-10 with 2:41 left in the third quarter. Ohio State is -800 on the live line (Northwestern +490), spread -6½, total 37½.

11:35 a.m.: It’s a beautiful game for under bettors. Northwestern misses a field goal, and the Wildcats’ lead stays at 10-6 with 5:04 left in the third quarter. Ohio State is still -220 on the live line (Northwestern +170), total 34½.

11:26 a.m.: Ohio State misses a field goal and still trails Northwestern 10-6 with 7:27 left in the third quarter. Ohio State is still -270 on the live line (Northwestern +200).

11:19 a.m.: Northwestern got an interception but has to punt back after a quick three-and-out with 9:03 left in the third quarter. Northwestern leads 10-6. Ohio State is -230 on the live line (Northwestern +185), spread -3½, total 37½.

11:12 a.m.: Northwestern throws an interception in the end zone, and the Wildcats’ lead stays at 10-6 with 11:14 left in the third quarter. Ohio State is -410 on the live line (Northwestern +290), spread -4½, total 40½.

10:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -7½ (+100), total 27½

Iowa State -½ (+100), total 28

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 24, Iowa State 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma -3 (-120), over 30. Oklahoma scored a TD with 37 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 10, Ohio State 6. First-half winners: Northwestern +9½, under 30, Northwestern +375 ML.

10:41 a.m.: Northwestern intercepts Ohio State in the end zone to preserve a 10-6 lead with 28 seconds left in the first half.

10:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas A&M -6½, total 24½.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 24, Tennessee 13. First-half winners: Texas A&M -7 (-120), over 25.

10:11 a.m.: Northwestern extends its lead to 10-3 over Ohio State with 8:46 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -280 on the live line (Northwestern +210), spread -4½, total 51½.

9:50 a.m.: Oklahoma extends its lead to 14-0 over Iowa State with 14:52 left in the second quarter. The Sooners are -1,100 on the live line (Cyclones +610), spread -16½, total 59½.

9:44 a.m.: Northwestern takes the lead. Cam Porter scores on a 9-yard run, and the Wildcats lead Ohio State 7-3 with 4:02 left in the first quarter. Ohio State is -450 on the live line (Northwestern +300), spread -7½, total 57½.

9:38 a.m.: Iowa State misses a field goal, and Oklahoma maintains a 7-0 lead with 1:32 left in the first quarter. The Sooners are -600 on the live line (Cyclones +390), spread -11½, total 54½.

9:33 a.m.: Ohio State kicks a field goal after a long drive to take a 3-0 lead on Northwestern with 6:34 left in the first quarter of the Big Ten title game. The Buckeyes are -1,000 on the live line (Wildcats +570), spread -15½, total 52½.

9:30 a.m.: Oklahoma has dominated the early stages of the Big 12 title game, but the Sooners lead Iowa State only 7-0 after a missed field goal with 4:14 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is -260 on the live line (Iowa State +210), spread -7½, total 56½.

9:21 a.m.: Texas A&M still has a shot at the College Football Playoff if it can get some help today. First, the Aggies have to beat Tennessee, and they are tied at 7 with 6:32 left in the first quarter. The Aggies are -550 on the live line (Volunteers +340), spread -10½, total 57½.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Northwestern from +18½ to +17

Iowa State-Oklahoma total from 57½ to 59

Mississippi State from +1½ to PK

San Jose State-Boise State total from 56½ to 58

Florida from +17½ to +16

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

COLLEGE

Big Ten title game: No. 3 Ohio State (-16½, 57½, -800) vs. 15 Northwestern (+550), 9 a.m. at Indianapolis

No. 5 Texas A&M (-13½, 49½, -550) at Tennessee (+425), 9 a.m.

Big 12 title game: No. 8 Iowa State (+180) vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (-5½, 59½, -210), 9 a.m. at Arlington, Texas

Washington State (+360) at Utah (-11½, 55, -430), 10:30 a.m.

Air Force (-2½, 38, -145) at Army (+125), noon

Mississippi (-1, 75, -115) at LSU (-105), 12:30 p.m.

Missouri (-110) at Mississippi State (PK, 49, -110), 12:30 p.m.

ACC title game: No. 2 Notre Dame (+340) vs. No. 4 Clemson (-11, 60, -410), 1 p.m. at Charlotte, North Carolina

Minnesota (+360) at Wisconsin (-12, 47½, -430), 1 p.m.

Mountain West title game: No. 25 San Jose State (+195) vs. Boise State (-6½, 58, -230), 1:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium

Illinois (+525) at Penn State (-16, 53, -750), 2:30 p.m.

Stanford (+220) at UCLA (-6½, 59½, -260), 4 p.m.

SEC title game: No. 1 Alabama (-16, 74, -900) vs. No. 11 Florida (+600), 5 p.m. at Atlanta

AAC title game: No. 20 Tulsa (+450) at No. 6 Cincinnati (-13½, 44½, -600), 5 p.m.

Arizona State (-7, 53½, -265) at Oregon State (+225), 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Bills (-5½, 49, -250) at Broncos (+210), 1:30 p.m.

Panthers (+350) at Packers (-8½, 52½, -420), 5:15 p.m.

