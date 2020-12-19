FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: San Jose State wins MW title in upset

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college and NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) evades a tackle by Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields scrambles against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Ohio State won 52-12. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) runs with the ball as Northwestern linebacker Blake Gallagher (51) defends during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) scramble past Ohio State defenders Pete Werner (20), Jonathon Cooper (0) and Justin Hilliard (47) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) scores past Northwestern defensive back JR Pace (5) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

The college football regular season wraps up Saturday, along with a sprinkle of NFL action.

There are 17 games overall, 15 college and two NFL. Six of the college games are conference championship games, several with College Football Playoff implications, including No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Northwestern, No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Clemson, and No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Florida.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

5:57 p.m.: FINAL: Penn State 56, Illinois 21. The Nittany Lions roll as 16-point home favorites, -750 ML. The game goes over 53.

5:53 p.m.: The Packers have started fast, taking a 14-3 lead on the Panthers with 14:09 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -1,800 on the live line (Panthers +880), spread -17½, total 57½.

5:48 p.m.: Florida kicks a field goal to cut Alabama’s lead to 14-10 with 1:57 left in the first quarter. Alabama is -1,100 on the live line (Florida +600), spread -16½, total 82½.

5:42 p.m.: Alabama has a 14-7 lead over Florida with 6:01 left in the first quarter. Alabama is -1,600 on the live line (Florida +810).

5:32 p.m.: FINAL: No. 25 San Jose State 34, Boise State 20. The Spartans claim the Mountain West title, winning outright as 6½-point underdogs, +200 ML at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. The game stays under 58.

5:31 p.m.: Second-half line: UCLA -5½, total 29½.

5:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Stanford 20, UCLA 3. First-half winners: Stanford +4, under 30, Stanford +185 ML.

5:14 p.m.: San Jose State is closing in on the Moutain West title. The Spartans extend their lead to 34-20 over Boise State with 3:48 left in the fourth quarter.

5:12 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

NFL: Panthers (+375) at Packers (-9½, 53, -450), 5:15 p.m.

5:01 p.m.: San Jose State has the ball back with 8:18 left in the fourth quarter, leading Boise State 27-20. San Jose State is -430 on the live line (Boise State +300).

4:58 p.m.: The next two games are about to kick off:

SEC title game: No. 1 Alabama (-16½, 74½, -900) vs. No. 11 Florida (+600), 5 p.m. at Atlanta

AAC title game: No. 20 Tulsa (+450) at No. 6 Cincinnati (-13½, 44½, -600), 5 p.m.

4:51 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 48, Broncos 19. Buffalo covers easily as a 5½-point road favorite, -250 ML. The game goes over 48.

4:35 p.m.: San Jose State gets some cushion. Isaiah Hamilton catches a 30-yard TD pass, and the Spartans take a 27-13 lead on Boise State with 14:17 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). San Jose State is -1,300 on the live line (Boise State +710), spread -9½, total 54½.

4:31 p.m.: FINAL: LSU 53, Mississippi 48. The Tigers win outright as 1½-point home underdogs, +100 ML. The game cruises over 74½. LSU scored with 1:34 left to pull out the victory.

4:22 p.m.: FINAL: Wisconsin 20, Minnesota 17 (OT). The Golden Gophers cover as 11-point road underdogs, but the Badgers win outright in overtime at -410 ML. The game stays under 47½.

4:21 p.m.: FINAL: No. 4 Clemson 34, No. 2 Notre Dame 10. The Tigers cover easily as 11-point favorites, -450 ML in the ACC title game in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game stays under 59.

4:14 p.m.: Second-half line: Penn State -6½, total 26½.

4:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 42, Illinois 21. First-half winners: Penn State -8½, over 27.

4:01 p.m.: FINAL: Mississippi State 51, Missouri 32. The Bulldogs win easily as 1½-point home underdogs, +105 ML. The game sails over 49.

3:59 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Stanford (+235) at UCLA (-7, 60, -275), 4 p.m.

3:34 p.m.: Clemson continues to roll past Notre Dame, up 31-3 at the end of the third quarter. Clemson is -31½ on the live spread (live line turned off).

3:31 p.m.: Second-half line: Boise State -6, total 27½.

3:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Jose State 19, Boise State 6. First-half winners: San Jose State +3½, under 29, San Jose State +175 ML. The Spartans have controlled the Mountain West title game so far at Sam Boyd Stadium.

3:09 p.m.: Second-half line: Bills -2, total 24.

3:07 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 21, Broncos 13. First-half winners: Bills -3, over 24.

2:51 p.m.: FINAL: Army 10, Air Force 7. The Knights scored a TD on fourth-and-goal at the 1 with 1:13 remaining to win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +125 ML. The game stays well under 38.

2:33 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin -4, total 23

Clemson -5, total 27½

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 7, Wisconsin 7. First-half winners: Minnesota +6½, under 23½.

2:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 24, Notre Dame 3. First-half winners: Clemson -7, under 29.

2:29 p.m.: FINAL: Utah 45, Washington State 28. The Utes outscore the Cougars 38-0 in the second half to cover as 11½-point home favorites, -430 ML. The game cruises over 55. Washington State led 28-7 at halftime, quite the swing for bettors with +11½. Utah covered on a 36-yard interception return for a TD with 2:06 to play.

2:27 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Illinois (+525) at Penn State (-16, 53, -750), 2:30 p.m.

2:24 p.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi -3½, total 36½.

2:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 34, Mississippi 21. First-half winners: LSU PK, over 37½.

2:17 p.m.: In the NFL game, the Bills have roared out to a 14-0 lead over the Broncos with 10:30 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -1,800 on the live line (Broncos +880), spread -16½, total 45½.

2:09 p.m.: Clemson adds a field goal to extend its lead to 17-3 over Notre Dame with 4:28 left in the second quarter. The Tigers are -1,800 on the live line (Irish +960), spread -18½, total 51½.

2:03 p.m.: Second-half line: Missouri -3, total 24½.

2:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 27, Missouri 10. First-half winners: Mississippi State +½, over 24.

1:58 p.m.: Clemson has extended its lead to 14-3 over Notre Dame with 9:24 left in the second quarter. Clemson is -1,250 on the live line (Notre Dame +630), spread -16½, total 54½.

1:38 p.m.: And Clemson makes Notre Dame pay. Trevor Lawrence hits Amari Rodgers on a 67-yard TD pass, and the Tigers lead the Irish 7-3 with 41 seconds left in the first quarter. Clemson is -850 on the live line (Notre Dame +520), spread -12½, total 54½.

1:36 p.m.: Utah has come all the way to tie Washington State at 28 with 12:01 left in the fourth quarter after trailing 28-7 at halftime. Utah is -250 on the live line (Washington State +186).

1:33 p.m.: Notre Dame misses a chance to put Clemson in a hole. The Irish miss a 24-yard field goal, and they lead only 3-0 with 1:45 left in the first quarter after two great drives. Clemson is -340 on the live line (Notre Dame +240), spread -6½, total 49½.

1:28 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Mountain West title game: No. 25 San Jose State (+200) vs. Boise State (-6½, 58, -240), 1:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium

NFL: Bills (-5½, 48, -250) at Broncos (+210), 1:30 p.m.

1:20 p.m.: Second-half line: Army PK, total 17.

1:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Army 3, Air Force 0. First-half winners: Army +½, under 18½.

12:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

ACC title game: No. 2 Notre Dame (+375) vs. No. 4 Clemson (-11, 59, -450), 1 p.m. at Charlotte, North Carolina

Minnesota (+340) at Wisconsin (-11, 47½, -410), 1 p.m.

12:35 p.m.: Iowa State was driving for the winning touchdown in the final minute, but Brock Purdy threw his third interception of the day. The Cyclones were +180 ML.

12:34 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Oklahoma 27, No. 8 Iowa State 21. The Sooners kicked a field goal with 2:05 left to cover as 5½-point favorites, -210 ML in the Big 12 title game in Arlington, Texas. The game stays under 59½. Oklahoma led 24-7 at halftime, but Iowa State got within 24-21 in the fourth quarter before the Sooners pulled out the win. Some bettors pushed on 6. Some early bettors won with Iowa State +6½ or +7.

12:31 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Ohio State 22, No. 15 Northwestern 10. The Wildcats cover as 16½-point underdogs, but the Buckeyes win outright at -800 ML in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis. The game stays well under 57½.

12:28 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Mississippi (-1½, 74½, -120) at LSU (+100), 12:30 p.m.

Missouri (-1½, 49, -125) at Mississippi State (+105), 12:30 p.m.

12:27 p.m.: Second-half line: Utah -7½, total 27½.

12:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington State 28, Utah 7. First-half winners: Washington State +7, over 27½, Washington State +300 ML.

12:19 p.m.: Ohio State has just about clinched the Big Ten title and maybe a berth in the College Football Playoff. Trey Sermon scores on a 3-yard run, and the Buckeyes lead Northwestern 22-10 with 4:03 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). Ohio State is -20,000 on the live line (Northwestern +2,600).

12:11 p.m.: Iowa State is back in the Big 12 title game. The Cyclones have cut Oklahoma’s lead to 24-21 with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma is -750 on the live line (Iowa State +460).

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 13. The Aggies cover as 13½-point road favorites, -550 ML. The game stays just under 49½. Now Texas A&M will wait to see if an upset opens up a College Football Playoff berth.

Noon: Ohio State can’t put Northwestern away, but the Buckeyes extend their lead to 16-10 with 12:07 left in the fourth quarter. Ohio State is -950 on the live line (Northwestern +540).

11:59 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Air Force (-2½, 38, -145) at Army (+125), noon

11:50 a.m.: Ohio State leads 13-10 going to the fourth quarter. Northwestern has the ball in its own territory. Ohio State is -750 on the live line (Northwestern +460).

11:43 a.m.: At long last, Ohio State takes the lead. Trey Sermon scores on a 9-yard run, and the Buckeyes lead Northwestern 13-10 with 2:41 left in the third quarter. Ohio State is -800 on the live line (Northwestern +490), spread -6½, total 37½.

11:35 a.m.: It’s a beautiful game for under bettors. Northwestern misses a field goal, and the Wildcats’ lead stays at 10-6 with 5:04 left in the third quarter. Ohio State is still -220 on the live line (Northwestern +170), total 34½.

11:26 a.m.: Ohio State misses a field goal and still trails Northwestern 10-6 with 7:27 left in the third quarter. Ohio State is still -270 on the live line (Northwestern +200).

11:19 a.m.: Northwestern got an interception but has to punt back after a quick three-and-out with 9:03 left in the third quarter. Northwestern leads 10-6. Ohio State is -230 on the live line (Northwestern +185), spread -3½, total 37½.

11:12 a.m.: Northwestern throws an interception in the end zone, and the Wildcats’ lead stays at 10-6 with 11:14 left in the third quarter. Ohio State is -410 on the live line (Northwestern +290), spread -4½, total 40½.

10:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -7½ (+100), total 27½

Iowa State -½ (+100), total 28

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 24, Iowa State 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma -3 (-120), over 30. Oklahoma scored a TD with 37 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 10, Ohio State 6. First-half winners: Northwestern +9½, under 30, Northwestern +375 ML.

10:41 a.m.: Northwestern intercepts Ohio State in the end zone to preserve a 10-6 lead with 28 seconds left in the first half.

10:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas A&M -6½, total 24½.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 24, Tennessee 13. First-half winners: Texas A&M -7 (-120), over 25.

10:28 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Washington State (+360) at Utah (-11½, 55, -430), 10:30 a.m.

10:11 a.m.: Northwestern extends its lead to 10-3 over Ohio State with 8:46 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -280 on the live line (Northwestern +210), spread -4½, total 51½.

9:50 a.m.: Oklahoma extends its lead to 14-0 over Iowa State with 14:52 left in the second quarter. The Sooners are -1,100 on the live line (Cyclones +610), spread -16½, total 59½.

9:44 a.m.: Northwestern takes the lead. Cam Porter scores on a 9-yard run, and the Wildcats lead Ohio State 7-3 with 4:02 left in the first quarter. Ohio State is -450 on the live line (Northwestern +300), spread -7½, total 57½.

9:38 a.m.: Iowa State misses a field goal, and Oklahoma maintains a 7-0 lead with 1:32 left in the first quarter. The Sooners are -600 on the live line (Cyclones +390), spread -11½, total 54½.

9:33 a.m.: Ohio State kicks a field goal after a long drive to take a 3-0 lead on Northwestern with 6:34 left in the first quarter of the Big Ten title game. The Buckeyes are -1,000 on the live line (Wildcats +570), spread -15½, total 52½.

9:30 a.m.: Oklahoma has dominated the early stages of the Big 12 title game, but the Sooners lead Iowa State only 7-0 after a missed field goal with 4:14 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is -260 on the live line (Iowa State +210), spread -7½, total 56½.

9:21 a.m.: Texas A&M still has a shot at the College Football Playoff if it can get some help today. First, the Aggies have to beat Tennessee, and they are tied at 7 with 6:32 left in the first quarter. The Aggies are -550 on the live line (Volunteers +340), spread -10½, total 57½.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are approaching kickoff:

Big Ten title game: No. 3 Ohio State (-16½, 57½, -800) vs. 15 Northwestern (+550), 9 a.m. at Indianapolis

No. 5 Texas A&M (-13½, 49½, -550) at Tennessee (+425), 9 a.m.

Big 12 title game: No. 8 Iowa State (+180) vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (-5½, 59½, -210), 9 a.m. at Arlington, Texas

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Northwestern from +18½ to +17

Iowa State-Oklahoma total from 57½ to 59

Mississippi State from +1½ to PK

San Jose State-Boise State total from 56½ to 58

Florida from +17½ to +16

