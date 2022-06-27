Free bet cashes for $269K on parlay on Avs, Warriors, Rams

BetMGM confirmed that a bettor turned a free $500 bet into a $269,000 win on a three-team futures parlay that cashed when the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup Final.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry holds the MVP trophy as Klay Thompson holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy after Warriors won NBA Championship with a 103-90 win over Boston Celtics in Game 6 of NBA Finals at TD Garden in Boston Mass., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Colorado Avalanche’s victory Sunday in the Stanley Cup Final paid off huge for one lucky bettor.

BetMGM confirmed Monday that a bettor turned a free $500 bet into a $269,000 win on a three-team futures parlay.

The customer wagered on the NFL, NBA and NHL champions. The first two legs came through when the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in February at 10-1 and the Golden State Warriors claimed the NBA title this month at 6-1.

The Avalanche were all that stood between the bettor and a six-figure payout and cashed at 6-1 odds when they defeated the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. Colorado won 2-1 in Game 6 at Tampa, Florida, to clinch its first championship since 2001.

The odds on the parlay were 538-1, according to the bettor’s ticket. The Avalanche opened the season at 6-1 at BetMGM to win the Stanley Cup, but were down to +325 at the start of the playoffs.

BetMGM also revealed that the Avalanche had the most tickets written (25.7 percent) and largest betting handle (32.9 percent).

“The Avalanche were preseason favorites to win the Stanley Cup and represented a significant liability for the sportsbook all season,” BetMGM lead sports trader Christian Cipollini said in a statement.

Colorado is the consensus favorite at sportsbooks to win the 2023 Stanley Cup. BetMGM lists the Avalanche at 4-1, with the Toronto Maple Leafs second at +850. The Golden Knights are the fifth choice at 14-1.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.