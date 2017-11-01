Free Breeders’ Cup handicapping seminars in Southern Nevada

Several free handicapping seminars will take place Thursday and Friday at Las Vegas race and sports books to help bettors prepare for the Breeders’ Cup, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Del Mar.

The newly renovated sports side of the Race & Sports Book is shown at Palace Station hotel-casino Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016, in Las Vegas. Renovations for the race side are expected to be completed by the start of the 2016 NFL season. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Breeders’ Cup will take place at Del Mar for the first time on Friday and Saturday.

Several free handicapping seminars will take place Thursday and Friday at Las Vegas race and sports books to help bettors prepare for the 34th annual world championships.

Also, the popular Twin Quinella wager at Station Casinos will be bulked up to $10,000 on Friday and to $20,000 on Saturday.

Breeders’ Cup handicapping seminars:

Thursday

Fiesta Henderson: Ralph Siraco and Jerry Jacovitz, 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Palace Station: Ralph Siraco, Richard Saber and Gordon Jones. 8:30 a.m.

South Point: Ralph Siraco, Patrick McQuiggan and Jon White, 6 p.m.

Sunset Station: Brian Blessing, Steve Davidowitz and Richard Eng, 6 p.m.

Texas Station: Jerry Jacovitz, 6:15 p.m.

