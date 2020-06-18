83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

From Austria to Vietnam, soccer fills betting void in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2020 - 8:33 am
 

If there’s a professional soccer match going on anywhere in the world, there’s a good chance you can bet on it.

With most major American sports still sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, Las Vegas sportsbooks have expanded their menus, looking for games to fill the betting board wherever they can.

The English Premier League returned Wednesday, putting one of the world’s top soccer outfits back in action. But bettors don’t have to stick to the EPL or other top leagues such as Germany’s Bundesliga, Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A.

The Westgate had odds posted overnight Wednesday for 29 leagues around the world, from Austria to Vietnam. Some of the options included secondary leagues such as England’s Championship and League Two and Italy’s Serie B.

The Westgate also had eight sets of futures odds available, including for Major League Soccer’s upcoming return tournament, the UEFA Champions League and the 2022 World Cup.

Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said the sportsbook was turning over every rock to provide betting options until the major American sports return.

“We’re really full. We’ve never booked this many leagues before,” he said. “… But that’s what we’re trying for. Without the four major sports, we’re looking for whatever content people are interested in.”

Action on the Bundesliga, for example, has been two to three times normal, Sherman said.

“Even with Icelandic soccer, we saw people throwing it in parlays, betting totals,” he said.

Even though Liverpool has the EPL title all but locked up, the league still provides plenty of intrigue with Champions League berths on the line and teams at the bottom facing relegation, Sherman said.

Station Casinos used the return of the EPL to bring back in-game wagering on its app.

Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the book posted in-play odds on two matches each from the Bundesliga, EPL and La Liga on Wednesday. He said Station tries to target games on TV for in-play betting and would probably book most EPL matches.

“We’ve added so many soccer leagues over the past 12 to 18 months,” Esposito said. “We’re looking to fill the void, and soccer does a good job.”

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Suspected boogaloo trio indicted twice, accused of terrorism and violence
Suspected boogaloo trio indicted twice, accused of terrorism and violence
2
Control Board requires masks at casino table games in Nevada
Control Board requires masks at casino table games in Nevada
3
Experts say Nevada still in ‘first wave’ of coronavirus cases
Experts say Nevada still in ‘first wave’ of coronavirus cases
4
Nevada businesses get more than 600 coronavirus-related complaints
Nevada businesses get more than 600 coronavirus-related complaints
5
Clark County records largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Clark County records largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, chips into the hole for a birdie on the 16th green during th ...
Best bets for PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage
By / RJ

Top-ranked Rory McIlroy is the 14-1 favorite at the Westgate sportsbook, followed by No. 3 Justin Thomas (16-1), No. 13 Bryson DeChambeau (16-1) and No. 2 Jon Rahm (18-1).

The Westgate sportsbook in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas ...
Westgate sportsbook to reopen with new video wall
By / RJ

The main entrance to the Westgate will open at noon Thursday, when the first 50 people in line will receive $50 worth of slot play. The back entrance will open about 10 minutes later.