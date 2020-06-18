From Austria to Vietnam, soccer fills betting void in Las Vegas

The Westgate sportsbook had odds posted overnight Wednesday on 29 leagues around the world, along with eight sets of futures odds.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, center, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)

If there’s a professional soccer match going on anywhere in the world, there’s a good chance you can bet on it.

With most major American sports still sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, Las Vegas sportsbooks have expanded their menus, looking for games to fill the betting board wherever they can.

The English Premier League returned Wednesday, putting one of the world’s top soccer outfits back in action. But bettors don’t have to stick to the EPL or other top leagues such as Germany’s Bundesliga, Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A.

The Westgate had odds posted overnight Wednesday for 29 leagues around the world, from Austria to Vietnam. Some of the options included secondary leagues such as England’s Championship and League Two and Italy’s Serie B.

The Westgate also had eight sets of futures odds available, including for Major League Soccer’s upcoming return tournament, the UEFA Champions League and the 2022 World Cup.

Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said the sportsbook was turning over every rock to provide betting options until the major American sports return.

“We’re really full. We’ve never booked this many leagues before,” he said. “… But that’s what we’re trying for. Without the four major sports, we’re looking for whatever content people are interested in.”

Action on the Bundesliga, for example, has been two to three times normal, Sherman said.

“Even with Icelandic soccer, we saw people throwing it in parlays, betting totals,” he said.

Even though Liverpool has the EPL title all but locked up, the league still provides plenty of intrigue with Champions League berths on the line and teams at the bottom facing relegation, Sherman said.

Station Casinos used the return of the EPL to bring back in-game wagering on its app.

Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the book posted in-play odds on two matches each from the Bundesliga, EPL and La Liga on Wednesday. He said Station tries to target games on TV for in-play betting and would probably book most EPL matches.

“We’ve added so many soccer leagues over the past 12 to 18 months,” Esposito said. “We’re looking to fill the void, and soccer does a good job.”

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.