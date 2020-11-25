Funeral service planned for pro sports bettor Lem Banker
A funeral service is scheduled for renowned Las Vegas professional sports bettor Lem Banker on Dec. 17 at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave.
Visitation will start at 12:30 p.m., and the funeral will be at 2.
A celebration of Banker’s life is planned for May 4, his birthday, at a time and place to be determined.
