Betting

Funeral service planned for pro sports bettor Lem Banker

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2020 - 11:50 am
 
Pro sports bettor Lem Banker, shown with his wife, Debbie, on Oct. 19, 2008, in Las Vegas. Revi ...
Pro sports bettor Lem Banker, shown with his wife, Debbie, on Oct. 19, 2008, in Las Vegas. Review-Journal file photo by Larry Cruikshank. PV-OLDTIME-OCT29-- Sports bettor and television personality Lem Banker (left) and his wife Debbie took part in the festivities at the Old Timers Party held at the Orleans Hotel and Casino. 10/19/08 "View photo by Larry Cruikshank"

A funeral service is scheduled for renowned Las Vegas professional sports bettor Lem Banker on Dec. 17 at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave.

Visitation will start at 12:30 p.m., and the funeral will be at 2.

A celebration of Banker’s life is planned for May 4, his birthday, at a time and place to be determined.

Banker, 93, died Friday.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

