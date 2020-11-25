Funeral service planned for pro sports bettor Lem Banker

A funeral service is scheduled for renowned Las Vegas professional sports bettor Lem Banker on Dec. 17 at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave.

Pro sports bettor Lem Banker, shown with his wife, Debbie, on Oct. 19, 2008, in Las Vegas. Review-Journal file photo by Larry Cruikshank. PV-OLDTIME-OCT29-- Sports bettor and television personality Lem Banker (left) and his wife Debbie took part in the festivities at the Old Timers Party held at the Orleans Hotel and Casino. 10/19/08 "View photo by Larry Cruikshank"

Visitation will start at 12:30 p.m., and the funeral will be at 2.

A celebration of Banker’s life is planned for May 4, his birthday, at a time and place to be determined.

Banker, 93, died Friday.

