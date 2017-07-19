‘Gentleman’ John Hesp emerges as fan favorite at WSOP Main Event

“Gentleman” John Hesp is the undisputed breakout star of this year’s Main Event thanks to his splendid sense of fashion and easygoing manner at the table.

John Hesp plays poker during day seven of the World Series of Poker on Monday, July 17, 2017, at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A Chinese broadcasting crew was in town this week following the World Series of Poker Main Event.

When the final table was set early Tuesday, the group wanted to interview one of the nine players.

The 64-year-old Englishman wearing the snazzy sportcoat and white Panama hat.

“I just seem, in the last 48 hours, to have become an international poker superstar just by having fun playing poker with some of the best players in the world,” John Hesp said. “What could be better than that?”

“Gentleman” John Hesp is the undisputed breakout star of this year’s Main Event thanks to his splendid sense of fashion and easygoing manner at the table.

Hesp is second in chips and will be the fan favorite when the final table of the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold ’em World Championship resumes at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Rio Convention Center following a two-day break.

The Main Event will be broadcast on a 30-minute delay on ESPN2 beginning at 6 p.m.

“The actual pleasure I have got from this is being able to lighten up professional poker players, who are traditionally hoodies up and things like that, and have a little fun with this,” Hesp said. “I love it, because I like making people happy. You get the best out of people when they’re happy.”

Hesp resides in Bridlington, England, and owns a company that rents vacation homes in the town along the North Sea.

The grandfather of seven has played poker recreationally for 20 years and had $2,207 in documented live tournament earnings prior to this run.

He participated in the Main Event this year along with a friend to cross an item off his bucket list.

“I am to poker what Donald Trump is to politics – an amateur,” Hesp told PokerNews last week.

Hesp has become internet famous for his multipatterned sportcoat, which was loaned to him by a friend in England.

But it’s his jovial attitude during and between hands that has been a breath of fresh air one year after Britain’s William Kassouf tilted the entire tournament with his table talk.

“Ben Lamb was a little bit (reserved) a few days ago when I first met him. ‘Is this guy …?’” Hesp said. “Now, he loves me! He really almost hugged me when I got on (the final table). He’s a great guy.”

Hesp spent the break enjoying his newfound celebrity, dining with his favorite poker players such as Phil Hellmuth and posing for pictures with fans on the Strip.

A fake John Hesp Twitter account created Wednesday already has nearly 1,100 followers.

“I’ve been asked this all week. ‘Are you intimidated? Are you comfortable?’ Absolutely!” Hesp said. “I respect them, but I have no fear of playing them. It could be Phil (Hellmuth). It could be Daniel (Negreanu), or any of these players. They’re human beings. … And they all have the capability of having a fun time. And I like to think I’ve lightened the room to the extent that they may remember me.”

