Georgia a double-digit favorite over TCU in national title game

Top-ranked Georgia is a heavy favorite over No. 3 Texas Christian in the College Football Playoff national championship game Jan. 9.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Georgia is an overwhelming favorite to repeat as national champion.

The top-ranked Bulldogs opened as 13½-point favorites over No. 3 Texas Christian at the Westgate SuperBook for the College Football Playoff national championship game Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Circa Sports opened Georgia as a 14-point favorite before coming down to -13½. William Hill and Station Casinos list Georgia as 13-point chalk.

Georgia (14-0) rallied for a 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, failing to cover as a 4½-point favorite. It was the second time this season the Bulldogs didn’t win by double digits.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with receiver Adonai Mitchell for the go-ahead 10-yard score with 54 seconds remaining to cap the Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter comeback.

Georgia is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back national championships since Alabama in 2011-12.

The total for the title game is 61½ at the SuperBook. Circa Sports posted 61, while William Hill and Station are at 62.

TCU advanced with a 51-45 upset over No. 2 Michigan as an 8-point underdog in the Fiesta Bowl. Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, accounted for four scores, and TCU added two defensive touchdowns.

The Horned Frogs (13-1) are +400 underdogs on the money line at the SuperBook and up to +425 at William Hill.

