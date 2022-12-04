Georgia, Michigan strongly favored in college football semifinals

The odds for the College Football Playoff semifinals were posted at Las Vegas sportsbooks Sunday.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) gestures to the crowd during the trophy presentation the Southeastern Conference Championship football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

No. 1 Georgia is a 6½-point favorite over No. 4 Ohio State at the Westgate SuperBook in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook has the Bulldogs as 7-point favorites.

No. 2 Michigan is a 9-point favorite over No. 3 Texas Christian in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Caesars opened the Wolverines at -9½.

The semifinals take place Dec. 31, with the College Football Playoff national championship game scheduled for Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The total for Ohio State-Georgia is 60½, and the total for TCU-Michigan is 59½ at the SuperBook. Station Casinos opened the Ohio State-Georgia game at 61 and posted the TCU-Michigan game at 60.

Georgia (13-0) is looking to become the first repeat national champion since Alabama in 2011-12. The Bulldogs won all but one of their games by double digits, including pounding Louisiana State 50-30 in the Southeastern Conference title game Saturday as 17½-point favorites.

Michigan (13-0) rolled past Purdue 43-22 in Saturday’s Big Ten title game, covering as 15½-point favorites on a late touchdown. The Wolverines are making their second straight playoff appearance after losing to Georgia in the semifinals last season.

TCU (12-1) lost to Kansas State 31-28 in overtime in the Big 12 championship game as a slight underdog, but was selected on the strength of its regular-season results. Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan is a candidate for the Heisman Trophy in a wide-open race.

Ohio State (11-1) backed into the playoff when Southern California was blown out by Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Friday. The Buckeyes lost 45-23 to Michigan as 9-point home favorites on Nov. 26 in their last game.

Alabama (10-2) missed out on the playoff despite lobbying from coach Nick Saban and losses to Tennessee and Louisiana State by a combined four points.

Georgia is the -140 favorite at Station Casinos to repeat as national champion. Michigan is the +250 second choice, Ohio State is 3-1, and TCU is 14-1.

