Glossary of terms for the WSOP Main Event

All-in — A bet that puts all of the player’s chips at risk.
Blind — Forced bets by the two players to the left of the dealer at the start of each hand.
Board — Five community cards dealt face-up, consisting of the “flop” (first three cards), “turn” (fourth card) and “river” (final card).
Check — To pass when it’s the player’s turn to act, with the intention of calling, raising or folding later in the betting round.
Draw — An unmade hand that can improve based on the board.
Heads-up — A pot contested between two players.
Hole cards — Two cards dealt face down to each player at the start of every hand. Also referred to as “pocket” cards.
Kicker — An unpaired hole card used to determine the winner of the pot between otherwise equal hands.
Out — Card(s) needed to improve a player’s hand.
Rainbow — A flop that consists of three cards from different suits, reducing the possibility of a flush.
Suited — A starting hand that consists of two cards of the same suit.
Tell — A physical action or betting pattern that gives away the strength or weakness of a player’s hand.
Tilt — Refers to a player who is frustrated or not playing their best.