Glossary of terms for the WSOP Main Event

Key terms to know for the final table of the World Series of Poker’s Main Event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rio Convention Center.

Jamie Thomson/WSOP Main Feature Table

When play resumes July 20, the players will pick up with one hour, seven minutes and one second remaining in Level 37. The antes will be 100,000 and blinds will stand at 400,000 and 800,000. (Jamie Thomson/WSOP)

The WSOP main event final table television coverage will begin airing July 20 on ESPN2. Action is on a 30-minute delay to conform to gaming regulations. (Jamie Thomson/WSOP

Las Vegan Ben Lamb is one of the final nine players 48th Annual World Series of Poker. (Jamie Thomson/WSOP)

All-in — A bet that puts all of the player’s chips at risk.

Blind — Forced bets by the two players to the left of the dealer at the start of each hand.

Board — Five community cards dealt face-up, consisting of the “flop” (first three cards), “turn” (fourth card) and “river” (final card).

Check — To pass when it’s the player’s turn to act, with the intention of calling, raising or folding later in the betting round.

Draw — An unmade hand that can improve based on the board.

Heads-up — A pot contested between two players.

Hole cards — Two cards dealt face down to each player at the start of every hand. Also referred to as “pocket” cards.

Kicker — An unpaired hole card used to determine the winner of the pot between otherwise equal hands.

Out — Card(s) needed to improve a player’s hand.

Rainbow — A flop that consists of three cards from different suits, reducing the possibility of a flush.

Suited — A starting hand that consists of two cards of the same suit.

Tell — A physical action or betting pattern that gives away the strength or weakness of a player’s hand.

Tilt — Refers to a player who is frustrated or not playing their best.