Golden Knights' 2018-19 season prop bets at the Westgate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2018 - 8:18 am
 

William Karlsson was the only Golden Knights player to score at least 30 goals last season, exploding for a career-high 43.

But Vegas has a good shot to produce three 30-goal scorers this season, based on the Golden Knights’ 2018-19 regular-season player props posted at the Westgate sports book.

Karlsson’s total is 32½ goals while Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty each have a goal total of 30½.

Karlsson led the NHL in shooting percentage last season, scoring on 23.4 percent of his shots on net. New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee was second at 19.2 percent. Vegas center Erik Haula was 18th at 16.6 percent, while the league average was well below that.

“We look for some regression from (Karlsson),” Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons said. “He had 43 goals last year. Common sense says he’s going to regress.”

Marchessault had 27 goals last season and Pacioretty 17, though the former Montreal Canadiens captain averaged 35 goals the previous four seasons.

Reilly Smith’s point total is 63½ after he tallied 60 last season. Paul Stastny’s point total is 50½ after he finished with 53 last season.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury’s win total is 28½ after he went 29-13-4 last season.

“We figured he’ll start like 56 games if he stays healthy, which last year he didn’t,” Salmons said. “He’s an older player (who’ll turn 34 in November). Definitely his health is the key.”

The Westgate also posted odds on the Knights’ leading goal scorer. Karlsson is the 9-5 favorite while Marchessault and Pacioretty are each 2-1. Haula, who was second on the squad in goals scored last season, with 29, is a 25-1 shot.



