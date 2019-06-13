Golden Knights among early favorites for 2020 Stanley Cup

The Golden Knights, along with the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, are listed at 7-1 to win next season’s NHL championship.

Will Bark-André Furry, Chance and other followers of the Vegas Golden Knights witness them hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup when the 2020 NHL season concludes?

There is a good chance — just not quite as good as the Tampa Bay Lightning, as far as the Westgate Sportsbook is concerned.

The Golden Knights, along with the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, are listed at 7-1 to win next season’s championship. The Lightning, who dominated this past regular season only to be swept out of the playoffs, are the 6-1 favorites.

The St. Louis Blues, who captured their first title Wednesday night with a 4-1 victory over the Bruins in Game 7, are 14-1 sixth choice, trailing the Colorado Avalanche (10-1).

