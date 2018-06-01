Golden Knights are underdog play over Capitals in Game 3

The Golden Knights are 23-11 in games after a loss, including a 3-0 record in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Handicapper Dana Lane expects them to win Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Washington.

Resiliency is defined as the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties.

The Golden Knights are the epitome of the word, going 23-11 in games after a loss, including a 3-0 record in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

In the Western Conference semifinals, Vegas dropped a 4-3 double-overtime decision to the Sharks in Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena before bouncing back with a 4-3 win in Game 3 at San Jose.

The Knights also answered a 4-0 loss to the Sharks in Game 4 with a 5-3 win in Game 5 before closing out the series with a 3-0 victory in Game 6.

In the Western Conference Final, Winnipeg whipped Vegas 4-2 in the opener, but the Knights responded with four straight wins to eliminate the Jets.

Which brings us to the Stanley Cup Final. Washington held off Vegas 3-2 with the help of a spectacular save by Braden Holtby in Game 2 to tie the series and steal home-ice advantage.

Handicapper Dana Lane, who correctly called Games 1 and 2 to run his record to 87-59-4 (59.6 percent) against the spread this season in the Review-Journal, expects Vegas to answer the bell again Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Golden Knights (plus 110) over Capitals, Game 3

“I like the Knights in Game 3. I think they bounce right back in the plus money spot in Washington,” said Lane (@DanaLaneSports). “Washington is not great at home, and this has been a resilient Knights team all season long.

“We talk all the time about the NHL playoffs being punch and counterpunch. Now I want to see (Vegas coach) Gerard Gallant’s counterpunch.”

The Capitals, 4-5 at home this postseason, are Game 3 favorites ranging from minus 120 to minus 130 at Las Vegas sports books over the Knights, who range from even to plus 115 underdogs.

The total is 5½ (Under minus 115).

Washington lost its first two playoff games at home to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Capitals also dropped their series home opener to the Pittsburgh Penguins and lost their first two home playoff games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

For the Knights to extend the trend of Washington losing its first home game of a series, Lane said the keys are to play a more disciplined brand of hockey.

“You cannot put the Washington Capitals on the power play,” he said. “Their one huge advantage is their ability to kill you on the power play. You have to be more disciplined. You have to skate away from these things. They cannot take bad penalties.”

Lane said the Knights also need to be more responsible on defense and sharper in the neutral zone.

“It’s really important for Vegas to get ahead in this game, because if they don’t, Washington’s neutral zone trap will make it very difficult for guys to utilize their speed,” he said. “There are basically pillars in the way you have to go around. Vegas needs to control the neutral zone. Just like I said in Game 2, the team with better puck movement is going to win.”

Lane also expects Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to improve on his performances in the first two games, when he gave up seven goals after allowing an average of 1.80 in his first 15 playoff games this season.

“Holtby has played as good I’ve ever seen him play,” Lane said. “But I think Fleury can play better and the defense in front of him can play better. I think the Knights will come back and play much better in Game 3.”

