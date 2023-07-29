104°F
Golden Knights cost Las Vegas sportsbooks millions in June

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2023 - 10:26 am
 
Updated July 29, 2023 - 10:41 am
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) kisses with the Stanley Cup after winning ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) kisses with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights’ first Stanley Cup championship was a major loss for Nevada sportsbooks.

According to figures released Friday by the state’s Gaming Control Board, books lost $6.6 million on hockey in June, when the Knights beat the Florida Panthers in five games in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Knights were 20-1 at Circa Sports to win the Cup when the season started and 10-1 at the Westgate SuperBook when the playoffs started.

In three of their four wins over Florida, the Knights rewarded bettors by covering the popular -1½ puck line and going over the total, whipping the Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to clinch the title at T-Mobile Arena.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

