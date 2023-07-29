Golden Knights cost Las Vegas sportsbooks millions in June
The Golden Knights beat Florida in five games to win their first Stanley Cup championship, costing Las Vegas sportsbooks a whopping $6.6 million in June.
The Golden Knights’ first Stanley Cup championship was a major loss for Nevada sportsbooks.
According to figures released Friday by the state’s Gaming Control Board, books lost $6.6 million on hockey in June, when the Knights beat the Florida Panthers in five games in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Knights were 20-1 at Circa Sports to win the Cup when the season started and 10-1 at the Westgate SuperBook when the playoffs started.
In three of their four wins over Florida, the Knights rewarded bettors by covering the popular -1½ puck line and going over the total, whipping the Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to clinch the title at T-Mobile Arena.
