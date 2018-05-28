Betting

Golden Knights crush Capitals in Review-Journal opinion poll

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2018 - 5:28 pm
 
Updated May 27, 2018 - 5:39 pm

The Golden Knights are minus 150 favorites over the Washington Capitals (plus 130) in the Stanley Cup Final. Here’s a survey of opinions from Review-Journal staff members, other media, oddsmakers and professional bettors and handicappers.

Mark Anderson, Review-Journal: Golden Knights in 6

The Knights have beaten all kinds of styles, and their game translates on the road as well as at home.

Bill Bradley, Review-Journal: Golden Knights in 6

Too much Vegas mojo in the air for D.C. team. How else can you explain what’s going on? Even against an aggressive Capitals team, Knights continue trend of clinching on the road.

Steve Cofield, ESPN 1100 and SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio: Golden Knights in 5

The Golden Knights will skate circles around the Capitals, and take advantage of the inferior goalie in the series.

Dave Cokin, ESPN 1100: Golden Knights in 7

The Knights are Murphy’s Law in reverse and I learned long ago that stepping in front of an oncoming train is probably not a great idea.

Todd Dewey, Review-Journal: Golden Knights in 5

The hottest goalie and home-ice advantage helps Vegas hoist the Cup to cap one of the greatest sports stories ever told.

Chuck Esposito, Sunset Station sports book director: Golden Knights in 6

It’s like a bad dream for Ovechkin when he looks up and sees Marc-Andre Fleury between the pipes. Knights hoist the Cup and Fleury wins the Conn Smythe.

Doug Fitz, Systemplays.com: Golden Knights in 7

The greatest story in the history of pro team sports writes its final chapter.

Mark Franco, FrancoSports.com: Golden Knights in 7

I expect this to be one of the best Stanley Cups ever. The Knights’ speed and Marc-Andre Fleury are the difference.

Bernie Fratto, BernieFratto.com: Golden Knights in 7

I covered four Red Wings Stanley Cup champion teams. Vegas has the look, feel and persona of every one of those teams. The fact they go four lines deep with amazing chemistry and a Hall of Fame goalie doesn’t hurt, either.

Ed Graney, Review-Journal: Golden Knights in 7

If only because after a life-sized chocolate statue and a Jack Russell terrier pushing national news aside in favor of his own photo op, I’m fascinated at the next level of buffoonery folks can dream up to include Marc-Andre Fleury.

Andy Iskoe, Thelogicalapproach.com: Golden Knights in 6

Although a win on home ice in Games 5 or 7 would be awesome, why not another feat for Vegas that can only be equaled but not topped — clinching all four playoff series with wins on the road.

Jay Kornegay, Westgate sports book director: Golden Knights in 7

This will be a battle and expect a lot of tight games.The Capitals have mojo and let’s not forget they won the Presidents’ Trophy two of the last three years. Fleury will be the difference once again.

Frank Kunovic, Caesars Palace sports book director: Golden Knights in 4

A sweep so Bryce Harper can watch his hometown team win the Cup in person at Game 4 and I don’t have to put a second mortgage on my house to buy tickets to Games 5 and 7.

Allen Leiker, Review-Journal: Capitals in 7

The Capitals have the best player (Alex Ovechkin), their goaltender (Braden Holtby) hasn’t been scored on in almost 160 minutes, and they win on the road (8-2 in the playoffs).

Bryan Leonard, Wagertalk.com: Golden Knights in 6

The Vegas defense is much better than that of the Capitals. The rest factor comes into play here as well.

Vinny Magliulo, VSiN, Gaughan Gaming: Golden Knights in 6

This is a well-coached, deep team with speed, a commitment to defend and the best goaltender of this postseason.

Ed Malinowski, Stratosphere sports book director: Golden Knights in 5

Last chapter of this unbelievable story will be completed at home.

Jason McCormick, Red Rock Resort sports book director: Capitals in 7

Fleury stole the series from the Jets and showed why he is the best in the game but Ovechkin finds a way to lift the first Cup of his 13-year Hall of Fame career. By the way, can every game start with a Reaves vs. Wilson scrap?

Daniel Negreanu, professional poker player, @RealKidPoker: Golden Knights in 5

I’d be surprised if Washington can win two games and I’d be thoroughly shocked if they can beat Vegas in this series.

Tony Nevill, TI sports book director: Golden Knights in 5

Caps get one home game. Cinderella drives Brinks truck down the Strip and pays off all winning tickets. Best feel-good story of 2018.

Jay Rood, MGM Resorts sports book director: Golden Knights in 5

Knights will finish the Caps and finish the job. It will be Capital punishment.

Wes Reynolds, @WesReynolds1: Capitals in 6

The Caps remind me of the Colts teams in the late 2000s. Finally slayed their dragon (Penguins) to get to the big stage. Barry Trotz brought his defense from Nashville a couple years ago and can slow down the fast Golden Knights.

Vic Salerno, SportsXRadio.com: Golden Knights in 7

The Golden Knights in double overtime of Game 7. Two hot goalies but in the bitter end Marc-Andre Fleury prevails as Reilly Smith scores the winner on a shorthanded goal.

Ed Salmons, Westgate sports book manager: Golden Knights in 6

Thirty NHL teams should watch Vegas hoist the Cup in total shame.

David Schoen, Review-Journal: Capitals in 6

Washington’s 1-1-3 forecheck is more conservative than the president, and the Knights struggled against that style of play in the regular season (see: Minnesota Wild).

Jeff Sherman, Westgate sports book manager: Golden Knights in 7

Have to stick with the hottest goaltender and Conn Smythe favorite Marc-Andre Fleury. In addition, the speed of Vegas and the incredible home-ice atmosphere will be too much for the Capitals to overcome.

Alex B. Smith, AxSmithSports.com: Golden Knights in 5

While it’s great to see Alex Ovechkin and the Caps finally break through and reach the Cup Final, I don’t see them slowing down this fast, rested Vegas club. “History Will Be Made” to borrow from an old league advertisement. Knights will skate with the Cup at home.

Tom Spousta, Review-Journal: Golden Knights in 5

Caps couldn’t beat Fleury when he was with Penguins. He’s even better in Vegas.

Paul Stone, @PaulStoneSports: Capitals in 7

It’s been a storybook inaugural season for the Golden Knights, but I like the plus money and will take the Capitals to win the Cup.

Ken Thomson, SportsXRadio.com: Golden Knights in 5

Fleury has been masterful and Holtby was outstanding the last two games vs. Tampa Bay. Ovechkin and Kuznetsov are not enough to knock off the most incredible sports story of the 21st century. No superstars, just a true team in every phase.

Dave Tuley, VSiN.com: Golden Knights in 5

Golden Knights were better team all year (and 2-0 in head-to-head meetings) and are arguably even better now. I also like the overs at 5.5.

Robert Walker, USFantasy: Golden Knights in 7

Vegas wraps up a magical and unprecedented season in an epic series the books will remember for a long time.

Picks: Golden Knights 27, Capitals 5

More Golden Knights: Follow Golden Knights coverage at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Ryan Reaves becomes Golden Knights' latest unlikely hero
Ryan Reaves has become the Golden Knights latest unlikely hero. Reaves scored the series-clinching goal in the Western Conference Finals. It was his first goal with the Golden Knights. It came after Reaves sat for Vegas' first nine playoff games. Now he's become a integral part of the team's forecheck. He gets his chance and he goes in there and he played great hockey. It’s not surprising.
Golden Knights On Stanley Cup Final
Golden Knights players talk after practice about being in the Stanley Cup Final and media day.
Gerard Gallant Talks After Practice
Golden Knights head coach talks after the Golden Knights practice on Saturday. The Golden Knights will be playing the Capitals on Monday at City National Arena.
Golden Edge: Justin And Greg
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond interviews the Saskatchewan duo Justin and Greg about the Golden Knights making it to the Stanley Cup Final. They also go over the duo trying to make Saskatchewan the official second home for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Marc-Andre Fleury: In his own words
Soundbites from Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury throughout the season
Las Vegas Morning Update - Sunday, May 27, 2018
Sunday's headlines: Pittsburgh roots for the Golden Knights, Voting for the next DA
Golden Knights talk about matchup with Washington
James Neal, Nate Schmidt and Marc-Andre Fleury discuss the Golden Knights' upcoming matchup against the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final.
Gerard Gallant talks about the Stanley Cup Final, Washington Capitals
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the Stanley Cup Final and the matchup against the Washington Capitals.
Golden Edge: Capitals advance to the Stanley Cup Final
Adam Hill provides an update following the Capitals 4-0 shut out over the Tampa Bay Lightning, advancing them to the Stanley Cup Final. Game one against the Golden Knights will take place Monday, 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Edge: Knights enjoying growing presence in the community
Bryan Salmond talks about how Golden Knights continue to become more popular in the Las Vegas community.
Golden Edge: Knights continue to impact the community
Ed Graney interviews Golden Knights fan Spike Measer about the emotions from the Golden Knights Stanley Cup run as well as what the team has meant to the community.
Golden Knights talk about the upcoming series, crowd at practice
Erik Haula, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith talk about the large crowd at practice and the upcoming series for the Stanley Cup Final.
Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant Press Conference
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks live at City National Arena about the Stanley Cup Final.
George McPhee talks about the Golden Knights run to the Final
Golden Knights general manager George McPhee talked to the press the day after the Knights advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.
Fleury, Reaves, Engelland On Western Conference Win
Golden Knights Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, Defenseman Deryk Engelland and Forward Ryan Reaves discuss the Knights heading to the Stanley Cup Finals.
Golden Knights On Western Conference Win
The Golden Knights react to their Western Conference Final win against the Winnipeg Jets.
Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets - By the Numbers
Fun facts and stats from the Golden Knights win in the Western Conference Final.
Golden Edge: Knights Make It To Stanley Cup Finals
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights game five win against the Winnipeg Jets. The win for the Knights puts the team in the Stanley Cup Finals where they will face the Lightning or the Capitals.
Golden Edge: Knights fans cheer team on from Toshiba Plaza
Zac Pacleb went out to the Golden Knights watch party outside of T-Mobile Arena and got the reaction from the fans.
Gerard Gallant talks before Game 5
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media ahead of Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
Golden Edge: Knights One Game Away From Series Win
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Ed Graney and Adam Hill go over the Golden Knights 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets.
Gerard Gallant Reacts To Game Four Win Against Jets
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant reacts to the Golden Knights game four win against the Winnipeg Jets.
Golden Knights On Game Four Win Against Winnipeg
Golden Knights players react to their game four win against the Winnipeg Jets.
Tomas Nosek On First Playoff Goal
Golden Knights Forward Tomas Nosek talks about his first playoff goal.
Golden Knights On Game Three Against Winnipeg
The Golden Knights react to their game three win against Winnipeg at home.
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin On Preparing For Game Four
Golden Knights Forward Cody Eakin talks about preparation for game four against the Winnipeg Jets.
Gerard Gallant Talks About Eakin, Game Four Pressure
Gerard Gallant goes over the Golden Knights preparing for game four against the Winnipeg Jets.
Golden Knights’ Fleury tickles Wheeler’s ear during Game 3 scrum
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury tickled Jets' Blake Wheeler during a scrum in Game 3. The scrum occured behind Vegas’ net with 2:34 left in the second period of the Golden Knights’ 4-2 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday night Wheeler, whose helmet was off and had his back to the goalie, somehow seemed unfazed. The Golden Knights lead the Western Conference final series 2-1, and host Game 4 on Friday night.
Golden Edge: Knights, Fleury step up in Game 3
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Adam Hill break down the Golden Knights 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets, including a pair of big performances from Marc-Andre Fleury and James Neal.
Gerard Gallant talks about Game 3 win
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the Golden Knights' 4-2 win in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Golden Knights talk about 4-2 win in Game 3
Alex Tuch, Erik Haula and Marc-Andre Fleury talk about the Golden Knights' win in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
James Neal talks after his 2-point performance in Game 3
James Neal talks about Game 3 in which he had a goal and an assist.
Voices of Golden Knights players welcome visitors at McCarran airport
Four Golden Knights players will start delivering recorded messages this week as part of the “Voices of Vegas” program at McCarran International Airport.
Station Casinos offers free wagers on Golden Knights to win Cup
Station Casinos will offer free bets on the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup. The locals casino company announced a promotion offering free wagers ranging from $5 to $250 on the team who wins hockey’s most coveted trophy. Thousands of invited holders of Station’s Boarding Pass loyalty card will receive an offer by mail to swipe their cards Monday at kiosks at seven properties. A winning ticket could cash for up to $1,000. The Golden Knights are now the 4-1 co-favorites with the Nashville Predators to claim the NHL championship.
Vanderburg Elementary cheers on the Golden Knights with mascot Chance, Golden Aces cheerleaders
Students at Vanderburg Elementary wrote an original song for a #KnightUp contest from the Vegas Golden Knights. They won the contest and hosted Knights mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders for a pep rally. Over 300 students came together to cheer on the Knights as they head into their fourth playoff game.
Golden Knights use fitness to grab 2-0 series lead
A day after beating the Kings 2-0 in double overtime, Golden Knights players credited their conditioning. "Your body is tired, but your mind is still racing," said forward Reilly Smith. "The crowd was unbelievable." A season-high gathering of 18,588 at T-Mobile Arena helped inspire the Knights to victory. "This is why we put in so much extra work all summer long," said defenseman Jon Merrill. "For a game like that." The series continues with Game 3 at Staples Center on Sunday night.
Knights success far exceeds LVCVA's tourism goals
Several months ago, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority set out to market the city as the sports capital of the world. With the addition of the Golden Knights and the Raiders, LVCVA saw the perfect opportunity to do so. The Knights' success and current Stanley Cup playoff run has resulted in a marketing marriage with Las Vegas that has been far more successful than anyone could have imagined. This season, the Knights have managed to unite the community and made hockey fans around the country take notice. “The Knights, in my mind, really put the exclamation point that we’re the sports capital of the world, not only what they’ve done on the ice in this historic season but how they brought the community together." Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Professional sports have been a staple for Las Vegas for decades with championship boxing matches, PGA golf tour events and the National Finals Rodeo. But big-league teams kept their distance from Nevada, due to lingering fears of sports betting somehow influencing games. "Las Vegas stands for something much more extensive and expansive now than what it once did" David Carter, executive director of the University of Southern California's Marshall Sports Business Institute
Smith Glad To Be Back In Lineup
The Golden Knights forward missed 15 games with an upper-body injury, (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hunt Said Buses Are Where Hockey Team Unity Gets Fostered
The Golden Knights defenseman was fortunate to have avoided any accidents while riding the bus in his hockey career. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Saskatchewan Native Brayden McNabb On The Humboldt Bus Tragedy
The Golden Knights defenseman knows the area well where the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck Friday and left 14 people dead. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims. On a night when the Golden Knights were looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and secure a championship banner, the team unveiled a banner of its own Saturday. The banner honors the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. Knights majority owner and chairman Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee also were on the ice, along with the family of shooting victim Neysa Tonks.
Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale Monday
The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot Monday night, and now officials are revealing how fans can get tickets. The hottest tickets in town are going on sale Monday morning on the Golden Knights website. There will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis. Are you planning to go to any Golden Knights playoff games?
Fleury notches milestone as Golden Knights stun Flyers 3-2
Marc-Andre Fleury became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career. Fleury stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night. Others in the 400-win club are Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist. “It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said. Fleury played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being picked by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.
Rookie Whitecloud Anxious To Learn About Life In Nhl
The former Bemidji State defenseman was in Buffalo Saturday but did not play for the Knights vs. the Sabres. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Merrill glad to be back in Newark
The Golden Knights defenseman had played for the New Jersey Devils before joining the Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: Final Four
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA final four.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Sweet 16
Todd Dewey, Matt Holt and Kelly Stewart go over their picks for the NCAA March madness sweet 16.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Midwest Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA midwest bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA South Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA South bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA East Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA east bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA West Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA west bracket.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Betting Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like