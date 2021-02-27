58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Golden Knights end partnership with sports betting tout service

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2021 - 12:57 pm
 
Fans stream by a VGK logo on Las Vegas Blvd. before the start of Game 4 of an NHL Western Confe ...
Fans stream by a VGK logo on Las Vegas Blvd. before the start of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights have ended their sponsorship agreement with UpickTrade.com, the NHL organization confirmed in a statement Saturday.

“The organization will not have additional comments on the matter at this time,” the team said in the statement.

The Knights announced Wednesday that it had entered a multiyear partnership with UpickTrade.com, a sports betting tout site based in Guadalajara, Mexico, that sells picks and was designated the Official Sports Pick Service Partner of the Knights.

The partnership was universally panned by the sports betting industry and the team’s fans on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Internship at Las Vegas resort comes with room, meals, paycheck
Internship at Las Vegas resort comes with room, meals, paycheck
2
Texas woman hits jackpot for over $300K while waiting for flight
Texas woman hits jackpot for over $300K while waiting for flight
3
Virgin Hotel will open with free parking, no resort fees
Virgin Hotel will open with free parking, no resort fees
4
NASCAR Cup Series race sold out, but LVMS officials peeved
NASCAR Cup Series race sold out, but LVMS officials peeved
5
Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season
Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page