Golden Knights end partnership with sports betting tout service

The Golden Knights have ended their sponsorship agreement with sports betting tout service UpickTrade.com, the NHL organization confirmed in a statement Saturday.

“The organization will not have additional comments on the matter at this time,” the team said in the statement.

The Knights announced Wednesday that it had entered a multiyear partnership with UpickTrade.com, a sports betting tout site based in Guadalajara, Mexico, that sells picks and was designated the Official Sports Pick Service Partner of the Knights.

The partnership was universally panned by the sports betting industry and the team’s fans on social media.

