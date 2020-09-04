Golden Knights favored, but bettors wary (with prop list)

Las Vegas bookmakers reported much more two-way action on Game 7 between the Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks after Vegas lost two straight.

Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller (9) and Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) reach for the puck during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights’ back-to-back losses have made the betting public somewhat wary of backing Vegas again in Game 7, Las Vegas bookmakers reported Friday afternoon.

The Knights are consensus favorites of -220 against the Vancouver Canucks (+190) in the finale of their Western Conference semifinal series at 6 p.m. Friday in Edmonton, Alberta. The total is 6 (under -120).

Bettors “have backed off a little bit,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said via text message. “Think the straight bets will be about even. Parlays will still be lopsided for the Knights.”

The Knights had a 3-1 series lead before losing Games 5 and 6, largely because they couldn’t get anything past backup Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko. He stopped a combined 90 shots in 2-1 and 4-0 victories.

The Knights were -10,000 favorites (bet $10,000 to win $100) to win the series after taking a 3-1 lead (Canucks 20-1 to come back).

The Knights had printed money for bettors in the NHL bubble, going 10-2, including 6-6 on the puck line (-1½). But the Canucks cashed at big prices in Games 5 and 6 (+200 and +220, respectively).

The Knights are +120 to cover the -1½ puck line in Game 7 (Canucks +1½ -140).

Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito agreed with Bogdanovich that the action was “much more two-way at this point.”

The public has “backed off the puck line so far,” Esposito said via text message. “But still a lot of time until puck drop tonight.”

Handicapper Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports) makes a case for the Canucks on the puck line in the Review-Journal’s daily betting primer.

GAME PROPS

At Westgate

First period

Knights -180/Canucks +160 (total 1½ over -125)

Team totals

Knights 3½ (under -115)

Canucks 2½ (under -130)

General props

Will there be a score in the first 10 minutes?: Yes -155/no +135

Will the game go to overtime?: Yes +350/no -420

Will either team score three straight goals?: Yes -150/no +130

Will the team that scores first win the game?: Yes -210/no +180

Knights props

Will Mark Stone score a goal?: Yes +200/no -240

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal?: Yes +210/no -250

Will Max Pacioretty score a goal?: Yes +160/no -180

Will William Karlsson get a point?: Yes -140/no +120

Will Reilly Smith get a point?: Yes -140/no +120

Will Shea Theodore get a point?: Yes -135/no +115

Will the Knights score in the first period?: Yes -200/no +175

Canucks props

Will J.T. Miller score a goal?: Yes +270/no -330

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal?: Yes +245/no -290

Will Bo Horvat get a point?: Yes +100/no -120

Will Quinn Hughes get a point?: Yes +100/no -120

Will the Canucks score in the first period?: Yes -125/no +105

Who will score the first goal of the game?

Max Pacioretty 10-1

Mark Stone 12-1

Jonathan Marchessault 14-1

Reilly Smith 14-1

Alex Tuch 14-1

Elias Pettersson 16-1

William Karlsson 18-1

J.T. Miller 20-1

Paul Stastny 20-1

Shea Theodore 20-1

Brock Boeser 25-1

Bo Horvat 25-1

Nic Roy 30-1

Tyler Toffoli 30-1

FIELD 40-1

Nick Cousins 40-1

Quinn Hughes 40-1

Tyler Motte 40-1

Tanner Pearson 40-1

Chandler Stephenson 40-1

William Carrier 50-1

Alec Martinez 50-1

Nate Schmidt 50-1

Jake Virtanen 50-1

Brandon Sutter 60-1

Zach Whitecloud 60-1

Jay Beagle 100-1

Alexander Edler 100-1

Adam Gaudette 100-1

Nick Holden 100-1

Brayden McNabb 100-1

Tyler Myers 100-1

Ryan Reaves 100-1

Antoine Roussel 100-1

Chris Tanev 100-1

Troy Stecher 200-1

Oscar Fantenberg 300-1

