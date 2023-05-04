65°F
Betting

Golden Knights favored to win Stanley Cup after Game 1 win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2023 - 4:20 pm
 
The Golden Knights celebrate after winning Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round pla ...
The Golden Knights celebrate after winning Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

On the heels of their victory Wednesday, the Golden Knights are the favorites at multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks to win the Stanley Cup.

The Knights are the 4-1 favorites at Station Casinos to capture the championship and +450 co-favorites with the Carolina Hurricanes at the Westgate SuperBook and Caesars Sportsbook.

Circa sportsbook has the Knights as the +575 fourth pick. The Hurricanes are the +430 favorites, with the Edmonton Oilers the +475 second choice followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs at +560.

Despite four goals from Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl, the Knights used their superior depth to defeat the Oilers 6-4 in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round series Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights are +106 underdogs against Edmonton at the SuperBook in Game 2 on Saturday.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

