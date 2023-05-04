Golden Knights favored to win Stanley Cup after Game 1 win
On the heels of their victory Wednesday, the Golden Knights are the favorites at multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks to win the Stanley Cup.
The Knights are the 4-1 favorites at Station Casinos to capture the championship and +450 co-favorites with the Carolina Hurricanes at the Westgate SuperBook and Caesars Sportsbook.
Circa sportsbook has the Knights as the +575 fourth pick. The Hurricanes are the +430 favorites, with the Edmonton Oilers the +475 second choice followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs at +560.
Despite four goals from Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl, the Knights used their superior depth to defeat the Oilers 6-4 in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round series Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights are +106 underdogs against Edmonton at the SuperBook in Game 2 on Saturday.
