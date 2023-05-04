Golden Knights favored to win Stanley Cup after Game 1 win

On the heels of their victory Wednesday, the Golden Knights are the favorites at multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks to win the Stanley Cup.

The Golden Knights celebrate after winning Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Knights are the 4-1 favorites at Station Casinos to capture the championship and +450 co-favorites with the Carolina Hurricanes at the Westgate SuperBook and Caesars Sportsbook.

Circa sportsbook has the Knights as the +575 fourth pick. The Hurricanes are the +430 favorites, with the Edmonton Oilers the +475 second choice followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs at +560.

Despite four goals from Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl, the Knights used their superior depth to defeat the Oilers 6-4 in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round series Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights are +106 underdogs against Edmonton at the SuperBook in Game 2 on Saturday.

