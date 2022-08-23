Golden Knights favorite at sportsbooks to reach playoffs

The Golden Knights remain a favorite at Las Vegas sportsbooks to reach the NHL playoffs after missing out last season for the first time in franchise history.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to pass while center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) pleads his case to a referee in the third period during an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Shortly after Circa Sports posted NHL point total futures, the sportsbook took a wager on the Golden Knights.

“Under 98½ was one of the first bets,” Circa sportsbook manager Jeff Davis said. “We weren’t really all that different from what everyone else had, so that was clearly an opinion bet.”

The Knights’ point total was down to 97½ at Circa on Tuesday, but they remain a favorite to reach the playoffs after missing last season for the first time in franchise history.

Station Casinos also has the Knights’ point total at 97½, while William Hill sportsbook lists the Knights at 96½ points and -240 to make the playoffs.

Goaltender Robin Lehner is expected to miss the season because of a hip injury that requires surgery, which Davis said had a minimal impact on the Knights’ projected point total.

The bigger concerns in Davis’ eyes are the Knights’ lack of depth and inability to withstand injuries.

But center Jack Eichel is expected to be improved from last season when he was coming off major neck surgery and also played the final six weeks with a broken thumb.

“I think Eichel is being discounted by a lot of local people,” Davis said. “He hadn’t played a game in — off the neck surgery — however long. He comes back and breaks his thumb right away and plays most the season with a broken thumb. I don’t think we’ve seen the best of what we’re going to get from him.”

The Knights’ point total at Circa is third-most in the Pacific Division behind Edmonton (105 points) and Calgary (104½ points).

The Oilers landed goaltender Jack Campbell in free agency and re-signed winger Evander Kane, who produced 22 goals in 43 games with Edmonton after his contract was terminated by San Jose.

The Flames had a busy offseason, losing winger Johnny Gaudreau in free agency, trading winger Matthew Tkachuk to Florida and signing free-agent center Nazem Kadri.

“There’s a lot that could go right here for Edmonton,” Davis said. “I think the upside is far greater than the downside with this team.”

Stanley Cup champion Colorado is the highest point total overall at Circa at 114½, and Toronto is next at 110½.

“To me, if all is right and (goaltender Matt) Murray is at least somewhere in between what he was last year and the good Matt Murray, this is clearly the best team in the Eastern Conference,” Davis said of the Maple Leafs.

Davis said most of the bets he’s seen on this market were trying to find value between Circa’s numbers and what other sportsbooks have put up.

For example, Circa has the Blue Jackets at 79 points, while William Hill posted 82 for Columbus after it signed Gaudreau.

“Winnipeg over (88 points) has taken some money, too,” Davis said.

Davis was not high on the Red Wings (80½ points) despite general manager Steve Yzerman’s moves, but was bullish on New Jersey after its offseason of upgrades.

Circa and Station list the Devils at 89½ points compared with 86½ at William Hill.

“I had them in the low 90s with their total,” Davis said. “I think Jack Hughes is absolutely incredible, and I think the league is going to see that this year. There are plenty of ways for this team to go up while others are going the other direction.”

