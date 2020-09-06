Golden Knights heavily favored to win series over Stars

The Golden Knights are -240 favorites to win the Western Conference Final over the Stars (+200) at the Westgate. Vegas is a -160 favorite (Stars +145) in Game 1 on Sunday.

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Edmonton, Ontario. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Their Games 7s were filled with drama, but from a betting perspective, the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars remain who they have been.

No upgrades or downgrades to power ratings needed. On paper, Vegas is simply better and a solid favorite to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Knights are -240 favorites to win the Western Conference Final over the Stars (+200) at the Westgate. Vegas is a -160 favorite (Stars +145) in Game 1 on Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta. The total is 6 (under -120).

Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said the Knights played better than their results in the semifinal victory over Vancouver.

“They dominated every game,” Sherman said. “They just ran into a hot goalie who played out of his mind. I wouldn’t expect that with the Stars. If it does, then we’ll reassess whether the shots the Knights are getting are good shots.”

Canucks backup goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped 123 of the 125 shots he faced after becoming the starter for the final three games of the series. The Knights outshot Vancouver 127-54 in the final three games, tacking on two empty-net goals to seal a 3-0 victory in Game 7.

The Stars also survived a Game 7, beating Colorado 5-4 in overtime. Left wing Joel Kiviranta, playing for the first time in the series, completed an unlikely hat trick to send Dallas to the next round.

Like the Knights, the Stars also had a 3-1 series lead before being pushed to a Game 7.

The Avalanche, who were favored in every game of the series, had to scramble after starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Erik Johnson were injured in Game 1. Third-string goaltender Michael Hutchinson ended up starting the final three games as Colorado nearly completed the comeback.

The Avalanche were -275 favorites to win the series before Game 1.

Handicapper Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports) said that while the Knights clearly outplayed Vancouver, Colorado clearly outplayed Dallas.

The Stars are known as a defensive team, but they haven’t played that way in the playoffs, Lane said. Dallas gave up 46 total goals in victories over Calgary and Colorado, while the Knights allowed 25 goals to Chicago and Vancouver.

“In this series, it’s really important for (the Stars) to get ahead,” Lane said. “They’re not going to be able to score four or five goals a night, especially against (Knights goaltender Robin) Lehner.”

Lane sees Vegas with edges all over the ice, especially in blue-line scoring.

“Shea Theodore has been spectacular,” Lane said. “He was the only one to beat Demko.”

Theodore had the Knights’ only goals (besides empty-netters) in the final three games against the Canucks.

Lane said he also liked that the Knights had to face a moment of terror with Game 7 scoreless late into the third period.

“I think this is great for Vegas, having a little adversity,” he said. “This type of series really prepped them and made them a better team. … If they control the pace of play like they did against Vancouver, I think they will absolutely not have a problem.”

Lane said he did not have a play yet for Game 1, but that at the current prices, he would look at “Knights puck line or nothing.” The puck line is Knights -1½ (+155) for Game 1.

Sherman said the book’s only liability for Knights games usually comes with them covering the -1½ puck line, often at plus-money. Vegas’ empty-net goals covered the puck line in Game 7, but Sherman said this time he didn’t mind.

“We were happy to see the Knights win,” he said. “It’s better for business. Now we get four to seven more games, at least.”

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.