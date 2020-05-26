Golden Knights now 6-1 co-favorites to win Stanley Cup

The Golden Knights are the 6-1 co-favorites — with the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning — to win the 2020 Stanley Cup in a 24-team postseason format.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends a shot against Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Boston Bruins during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) jumps out of the way of the puck as Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) looks to block the shot during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot in front of Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) blocks a shot in front of Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A shot by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) goes in for a score against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) crashes into the goal with Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) takes a fall while defending against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the third period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) go for the puck during the third period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a stop against Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The NHL is back on the betting board at the Westgate sportsbook.

After the plan for an expanded 24-team postseason was approved Friday by the NHL Players’ Association executive board, the Westgate posted prices on eight potential play-in series and adjusted its Stanley Cup futures odds.

The Golden Knights, one of the top four teams from each conference to receive a bye into the quarterfinals, are the 6-1 co-favorites — with the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning — to win the 2020 Stanley Cup.

Vegas (39-24-8), the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, was the 5-1 Stanley Cup favorite when the NHL suspended its season March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We bumped the Knights up from 5-1 to 6-1 for the Cup,” Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “We just felt that no one should be 5-1 or shorter based on that format.”

Caesars Entertainment also lists the Knights, Bruins and Lightning as 6-1 co-favorites to win the Cup.

The other teams receiving byes are the Colorado Avalanche (8-1), St. Louis Blues (10-1), Washington Capitals (10-1), Philadelphia Flyers (12-1) and Dallas Stars (14-1).

Sherman said the Westgate made its play-in prices based on best-of-five series played at neutral sites that have yet to be determined.

If the NHL playoff format mirrors an NCAA-style bracket without reseeding, the Knights would face the winner of the Coyotes-Predators play-in series. Nashville is a -125 favorite over Arizona (+105).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.