Golden Knights now 6-1 co-favorites to win Stanley Cup
The Golden Knights are the 6-1 co-favorites — with the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning — to win the 2020 Stanley Cup in a 24-team postseason format.
The NHL is back on the betting board at the Westgate sportsbook.
After the plan for an expanded 24-team postseason was approved Friday by the NHL Players’ Association executive board, the Westgate posted prices on eight potential play-in series and adjusted its Stanley Cup futures odds.
The Golden Knights, one of the top four teams from each conference to receive a bye into the quarterfinals, are the 6-1 co-favorites — with the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning — to win the 2020 Stanley Cup.
Vegas (39-24-8), the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, was the 5-1 Stanley Cup favorite when the NHL suspended its season March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We bumped the Knights up from 5-1 to 6-1 for the Cup,” Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “We just felt that no one should be 5-1 or shorter based on that format.”
Caesars Entertainment also lists the Knights, Bruins and Lightning as 6-1 co-favorites to win the Cup.
The other teams receiving byes are the Colorado Avalanche (8-1), St. Louis Blues (10-1), Washington Capitals (10-1), Philadelphia Flyers (12-1) and Dallas Stars (14-1).
Sherman said the Westgate made its play-in prices based on best-of-five series played at neutral sites that have yet to be determined.
If the NHL playoff format mirrors an NCAA-style bracket without reseeding, the Knights would face the winner of the Coyotes-Predators play-in series. Nashville is a -125 favorite over Arizona (+105).
Odds to win Stanley Cup
Posted at Westgate
Top eight playoff seeds
Golden Knights 6-1
Bruins 6-1
Lightning 6-1
Avalanche 8-1
Blues 10-1
Capitals 10-1
Flyers 12-1
Stars 14-1
NHL play-in series prices
At Westgate
Western Conference
Jets -110
Flames -110
— — —
Blackhawks +130
Oilers -150
— — —
Coyotes +105
Predators -125
— — —
Wild +120
Canucks -140
Eastern Conference
Blue Jackets +140
Maple Leafs -160
— — —
Canadiens +170
Penguins -190
— — —
Rangers +130
Hurricanes -150
— — —
Panthers -120
Islanders Even