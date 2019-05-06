Golden Knights open at 10-1 to win 2020 Stanley Cup

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) scores a short-handed goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) in the third period during Game 2 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights fans and bettors might never get over their excruciating loss in Game 7 of their playoff series against the San Jose Sharks.

But a Stanley Cup title would certainly help ease the pain.

The good news for them is that Las Vegas oddsmakers expect the Knights to contend for the NHL title for years to come.

The Westgate sportsbook posted 2020 Stanley Cup odds on Saturday and listed Vegas as the 10-1 second choice behind the Tampa Bay Lightning, the 6-1 favorites. The Knights are 15-1 at CG Technology.

“If you look at it, the Knights should still be playing now and it looks like they would’ve beaten Colorado and went back to the (Stanley Cup) Final this year,” Westgate sportsbook manager Ed Salmons said. “The Knights are going to be better next year. They have kids looking to come up and the Russian kid they never used.”

Salmons expects top prospects Nic Hague (defenseman) and Cody Glass (center) and Russian star Nikita Gusev to bolster the Knights next season.

“They’re going to be younger and better,” he said. “The Knights are going to be loaded for the next five to 10 years.”

NBA futures

The Westgate also posted 2020 NBA title odds Saturday and took some instant action on them. One bettor placed an $1,800 wager to win $36,000 on the Lakers to win it all and another gambler bet $700 to win $42,000 on the Spurs to win the championship.

“I actually was shocked we wrote money to it,” Salmons said.

2020 NFL draft

The Westgate also already has posted odds on the player to be selected first in the 2020 NFL draft, which will take place in Las Vegas.

“We’ve been hearing people screaming, ‘The draft’s in Las Vegas next year and we can’t wait to see all the props,’” Salmons said. “We’ll probably do this every year because we’re allowed. Last year at this time we weren’t allowed to do this.”

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the minus 200 favorite to be the top overall draft pick. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is the 4-1 second choice and Georgia QB Jake Fromm is the 6-1 third pick. The next player on the list is Ohio State defensive end Chase Young at 18-1.

“Two years ago, nobody thought Baker Mayfield would be the No. 1 pick. And nobody thought Kyler Murray would go No. 1 at this time last year. But this year will be different,” Salmons said. “And, obviously when the Clemson kid (QB Trevor Lawrence) comes out (in 2021), he’s going to have to get hurt not to be No. 1.”

Big boxing bets

An MGM Resorts bettor won a $480,000 wager to win $90,000 on Saul “Canelo” Alvarez over Daniel Jacobs in Saturday night’s middleweight unification fight at T-Mobile Arena. Alvarez, who closed as a consensus minus 500 favorite, won by unanimous decision.

MGM bettors lost a $200,000 wager on Alvarez to win by knockout and a $200,000 bet on Jacobs at plus 450.

“We ended up a decent winner on the fight,” MGM Resorts sportsbook manager Scott Shelton said. “We swept the pick-the-round prop and Canelo by decision was our best prop outcome.”

Winning parlays

A CG Technology bettor hit a $1,200 five-team parlay Sunday that paid $29,300. The gambler had the Phillies, Brewers, Red Sox and Raptors on the money line and the Pirates on the run line (+1½).

Another CG Technology bettor won a $2,000 four-team parlay that paid $20,100 and comprised the Braves, Red Sox, Mariners-Indians over 9 and Red Sox-White Sox over 9½.

