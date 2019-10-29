Golden State Warriors’ 2020 NBA title odds soar after rough start

Golden State’s title odds went from 12-1 to 100-1 after two blowout losses to start the season, then moved to 60-1 after Monday’s 134-123 win over the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) battle under the basket as Warriors forward Omari Spellman (4) and guard Damion Lee guard in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. The Warriors won 134-123. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

After reaching the past five NBA Finals and winning three NBA titles, the Golden State Warriors were expected to take a step back this season after losing Kevin Durant in free agency and Klay Thompson to an injury.

But their odds to win the 2020 NBA title skyrocketed from 12-1 to 100-1 at the Westgate sportsbook after they opened the season with a pair of blowout losses to the Clippers (141-122) and Thunder (120-92).

“They’ve just been consistently poor out of the gate,” said Jeff Sherman, Westgate vice president of risk, on Monday afternoon. “I know they have some injuries but they don’t have quality depth on this team. Steph Curry really doesn’t have much help around him.

“Last year, Draymond Green could thrive when they had Durant and Thompson and people had to guard those guys honestly. But now there’s nobody to keep them honest. Teams can double team Curry if they need to.”

The Westgate improved Golden State’s title odds to 60-1 after its 134-123 wire-to-wire win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Curry had 26 points and 11 assists, Green had 16 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists and D’Angelo Russell added 24 points.

The Warriors are the Westgate’s second-largest NBA futures liability behind the Los Angeles Lakers. But Sherman isn’t too concerned.

“One thing you have to take into account is Steph Curry’s history of injuries throughout his career,” he said. “If he were to miss time, they’ll have a different game plan for the season.”

