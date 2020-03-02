Gonzaga heavily favored in West Coast Conference tournament

Top-seeded Gonzaga, No. 2 in the AP poll, is -400 at the Westgate to win the West Coast Conference tournament, which starts Thursday at Orleans Arena.

Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) and forward Killian Tillie (33) embrace after the final home game for senior Tillie in an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary's in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Top-seeded Gonzaga, No. 2 in the AP poll, is -400 at the Westgate to win the West Coast Conference tournament, which starts Thursday at Orleans Arena.

No. 2 seed Brigham Young, No. 15 in the AP poll, is +300 in a tournament format that gives the top two seeds byes into the semifinals.

No. 3 Saint Mary’s, projected as safely in the NCAA Tournament field along with the top two, is 12-1, followed by San Francisco (30-1), Pacific (80-1), Pepperdine (80-1), Loyola Marymount (500-1), Santa Clara (500-1), Portland (1,000-1) and San Diego (1,000-1).

Four other conference tournaments start Tuesday: Atlantic Sun (Liberty -450 favorite), Big South (Radford and Winthrop +120 co-favorites), Horizon League (Wright State -140) and the Patriot League (Colgate -225).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.