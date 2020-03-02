Gonzaga heavily favored in West Coast Conference tournament
Top-seeded Gonzaga, No. 2 in the AP poll, is -400 at the Westgate to win the West Coast Conference tournament, which starts Thursday at Orleans Arena.
No. 2 seed Brigham Young, No. 15 in the AP poll, is +300 in a tournament format that gives the top two seeds byes into the semifinals.
No. 3 Saint Mary’s, projected as safely in the NCAA Tournament field along with the top two, is 12-1, followed by San Francisco (30-1), Pacific (80-1), Pepperdine (80-1), Loyola Marymount (500-1), Santa Clara (500-1), Portland (1,000-1) and San Diego (1,000-1).
Four other conference tournaments start Tuesday: Atlantic Sun (Liberty -450 favorite), Big South (Radford and Winthrop +120 co-favorites), Horizon League (Wright State -140) and the Patriot League (Colgate -225).
