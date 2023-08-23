GOP darkhorse replaces DeSantis as 2nd favorite behind Trump

Entering the first Republican presidential debate, Vivek Ramaswamy has supplanted Ron DeSantis as the second betting favorite behind Donald Trump to win the GOP nomination.

FILE - Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at an event in St. Clair Shores, Mich., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Entering the first Republican presidential debate Wednesday, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has supplanted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the second betting favorite behind former President Donald Trump to win the GOP nomination.

Trump, who will skip the debate, remains the odds-on -277 favorite at London-based Betfair sportsbook to be the Republican nominee. But Ramaswamy’s odds are improving as he’s the +550 second pick and DeSantis has drifted to the 7-1 third choice.

A negative number represents how much a bettor needs to wager to win $100. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $277 to win $100 on Trump to win the 2024 nomination. A positive number represents how much you would profit on a $100 bet. In this case, a bettor would win $550 on a $100 bet on Ramaswamy to be the nominee.

President Joe Biden is still the +150 favorite at Betfair to win re-election, while Trump is the +225 second choice. Ramaswamy is the 9-1 third pick for president.

DeSantis is fourth at 14-1, followed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 16-1, and former First Lady Michelle Obama at 18-1.

Biden is the heavy -333 favorite to be the Democratic nominee and Newsom is the 8-1 second pick. Obama is the 10-1 third choice.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

