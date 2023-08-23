88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

GOP darkhorse replaces DeSantis as 2nd favorite behind Trump

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2023 - 6:39 pm
 
FILE - Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at an event in St. ...
FILE - Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at an event in St. Clair Shores, Mich., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Entering the first Republican presidential debate Wednesday, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has supplanted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the second betting favorite behind former President Donald Trump to win the GOP nomination.

Trump, who will skip the debate, remains the odds-on -277 favorite at London-based Betfair sportsbook to be the Republican nominee. But Ramaswamy’s odds are improving as he’s the +550 second pick and DeSantis has drifted to the 7-1 third choice.

A negative number represents how much a bettor needs to wager to win $100. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $277 to win $100 on Trump to win the 2024 nomination. A positive number represents how much you would profit on a $100 bet. In this case, a bettor would win $550 on a $100 bet on Ramaswamy to be the nominee.

President Joe Biden is still the +150 favorite at Betfair to win re-election, while Trump is the +225 second choice. Ramaswamy is the 9-1 third pick for president.

DeSantis is fourth at 14-1, followed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 16-1, and former First Lady Michelle Obama at 18-1.

Biden is the heavy -333 favorite to be the Democratic nominee and Newsom is the 8-1 second pick. Obama is the 10-1 third choice.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Judge denies CCSD bid to stop strike
Judge denies CCSD bid to stop strike
2
Nevada Republican legislator aims to defeat Rep. Susie Lee
Nevada Republican legislator aims to defeat Rep. Susie Lee
3
Meadows tries to avoid arrest, Eastman surrenders in Georgia election case
Meadows tries to avoid arrest, Eastman surrenders in Georgia election case
4
Teachers union wants to dismiss CCSD lawsuit
Teachers union wants to dismiss CCSD lawsuit
5
Nevada regulators approve 3 more marijuana consumption lounges
Nevada regulators approve 3 more marijuana consumption lounges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores a touchdown in front of Cincinnati Benga ...
Point spread rarely matters in Super Bowl
By / RJ

The winning team in the first 57 Super Bowls, including 19 underdogs, is 48-7-2 ATS. In other words, there have been only nine games in which the favorite has won but failed to cover.

More stories
Trump gains ground on Biden in election betting odds
Trump gains ground on Biden in election betting odds
Donald Trump to skip GOP debate, talk to Tucker Carlson, report says
Donald Trump to skip GOP debate, talk to Tucker Carlson, report says
Poll: Majority approve of job Lombardo is doing as governor
Poll: Majority approve of job Lombardo is doing as governor
Nevada GOP mega donor largest backer for DeSantis’ campaign
Nevada GOP mega donor largest backer for DeSantis’ campaign
‘Too early’: Some Nevada GOP leaders wait to back presidential candidate
‘Too early’: Some Nevada GOP leaders wait to back presidential candidate
Little League World Series odds: Henderson team underdogs to win US title
Little League World Series odds: Henderson team underdogs to win US title