Betting

Green Bay Packers’ backers cause line move vs. Detroit Lions on MNF

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2017 - 2:01 pm
 

The Lions are 1-25 in their last 26 trips to Lambeau Field. But with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers out with a broken collarbone, Detroit is favored over Green Bay on “Monday Night Football.”

The Lions were a 2½-point favorite for most of the past week before the line dropped as low as minus-1½ on Monday morning at Boyd Gaming sports books, which has locations at The Orleans, Gold Coast and Suncoast, among others.

“We just took a couple of big bets on the Packers,” Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci said Monday afternoon. “All the parlays are on the Lions, so it’s kind of a wash as long as it doesn’t fall on two.”

Detroit is favored by 2 or 2½ at the other Las Vegas sports books and the total is between 42½ and 43½.

“We generally always need it under because of all the parlay money on the over,” Scucci said. “It just seems without Aaron Rodgers, the public money on the Packers has really slowed down. Every week, most people parlay to the Monday night game but this week they parlayed to the Sunday night game instead.”

Green Bay (4-3) is coming off a bye, which gave coach Mike McCarthy more time to craft a game plan for quarterback Brett Hundley, who was 12 of 25 for 87 yards in a 26-17 home loss to the Saints in his first start.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 423 yards and Detroit (3-4) finished with 482 yards of offense against the Steelers, but settled for five field goals in a 20-15 loss.

The favorite is on a 16-5 run against the spread in the series, including nine of the last 10 meetings.

The Lions are 1-7 ATS vs. a team with a winning record and 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games on grass.

The under is 9-3 in Detroit’s last 12 games on Monday night.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

