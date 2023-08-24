Handicappers make picks for college football opening weekend

Notre Dame opens against Navy on Saturday in Dublin, and the Fighting Irish are 21-point favorites at the Westgate SuperBook and Circa sportsbook.

Quarterback Sam Hartman, a transfer from Wake Forest to Notre Dame, smiles as he talks with Notre Dame's wide receiver coach Chansi Stuckey during Notre Dame's NFL football Pro Day in South Bend, Ind., Friday, March 24, 2023. Notre Dame opens their season against Navy in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Notre Dame lost its first two games last season, effectively ending the Fighting Irish’s hopes of a College Football Playoff berth soon after Labor Day.

With a new quarterback and a promising defense, the No. 13 Irish are hoping to stay in the race longer this season.

Notre Dame opens against Navy on Saturday in Dublin, and handicappers Dana Lane (@Danalanesports) and Joe D’Amico (@JoeDamicoWins) are siding with the Irish, who are 21-point favorites at the Westgate SuperBook and Circa sportsbook.

“I think they just bully them,” Lane said. “I remember last year how Notre Dame dominated that first half against Navy. This might be the flip side, where it’s a game that’s tight early, guys are in new roles, but Notre Dame just completely blows them out late.”

When the teams met in November, Notre Dame raced to a 35-13 halftime lead, but didn’t score in the second half and held on for a 35-32 victory.

Quarterback Sam Hartman makes his highly anticipated debut for the Irish after transferring from Wake Forest, where he set the Atlantic Coast Conference record for most career touchdown passes.

Navy is playing its first game under new coach Brian Newberry and has lost five straight in the series against the Irish.

“Notre Dame should make a statement here,” D’Amico said. “They will come out and take no prisoners. Having had several months to prepare for the Midshipmen triple-option will benefit the Fighting Irish (defense).”

Here are three more plays for Saturday:

Ohio at San Diego State (-2½): Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who tore his ACL in November, is expected to start. He threw for 3,256 yards and 25 touchdowns in 11 games last season and was named Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

But Lane isn’t sure how limited Rourke will be and is backing the Aztecs.

“The Mountain West has absolutely crushed the MAC historically,” Lane said. “I know San Diego State was not good on offense last year. But I think they’re going to be able to run the ball at will.”

Massachusetts at New Mexico State (-7): Coach Jerry Kill has the Aggies on the rise after decades as a bottom feeder. New Mexico State went 7-6 last season and won its bowl game.

The Minutemen lost their top offensive threat (Ellis Merriweather) and are pinning their hopes on Georgia Tech/Clemson transfer quarterback Taisun Phommachanh to turn around a team that went 1-11.

“Right now, all you’re doing if you’re betting UMass is crossing your fingers,” Lane said. “I am not crossing my fingers with New Mexico State, so I like them to win.”

Hawaii at Vanderbilt (Over 56): The Commodores won last season’s meeting 63-10, and D’Amico likes over the total in this one.

Vanderbilt allowed 31 and 28 points to Elon and Northern Illinois, respectively, during nonconference play in 2022. The Rainbow Warriors should be more comfortable in second-year coach Timmy Chang’s run-and-shoot offense.

“Both teams should have no problem throwing the ball with success here,” D’Amico said. “Expect a ton of scoring.”

