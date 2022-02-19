Handicapper’s tip: Don’t bet on Kyle Larson to win Daytona 500

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is a bad bet to win the Daytona 500, handicapper Micah Roberts says. He offers six better options.

Kyle Larson gives a thumbs up after winning the pole position during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Joey Logano in the garage area during NASCAR auto race practice at Daytona International Speedway, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Denny Hamlin waves to fans during driver introductions before a NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Ryan Blaney gets ready in his garage during a NASCAR auto race practice at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Brad Keselowski talks to fans after NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race practice Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Kyle Busch, left, Denny Hamlin, center, and Bubba Wallace walk down pit road before the second of two NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying auto races at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Kyle Larson dominated the NASCAR Cup Series last season, he’s favored to retain his title this season, and he’s on the pole for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

But SportsLine.com analyst Micah Roberts is staying far away from Larson for NASCAR’s premier event.

“He’s never had a top-five (finish) at Daytona,” Roberts said. “He just hasn’t had the chops that he has on every other track. It’s pretty extraordinary, his lack of success.”

Larson is the +471 favorite at Circa Sports to successfully defend his Cup Series title, but he is 21-1 to win the Daytona 500, trailing seven drivers and tied with six others.

Most Las Vegas sportsbooks have Larson at odds of 10-1 or lower, but Circa’s prices often reflect sharper action than other books.

NASCAR is unveiling its Next Gen car this season, and handicappers will have to monitor how it impacts racing compared to past setups, Roberts said. For now, he’s going to stick with what he knows.

“I’m just going off guys who are really good racers,” he said.

Roberts narrows the Daytona field to four top contenders — Ryan Blaney (15-1 at Circa), Denny Hamlin (11-1 at Circa), Brad Keselowski (16-1 at BetMGM and the Golden Nugget) and Joey Logano (13-1 at Boyd Gaming and Circa).

Hamlin is a three-time Daytona 500 champion, and Logano won in 2015. Last year, Logano and Keselowski wrecked while battling for the lead on the final lap, allowing Michael McDowell to slip past and win as a shocking 100-1 long shot.

That is the nature of racing at Daytona — and betting on it — Roberts said.

“Daytona, Talladega, all the superspeedways, they’re always crapshoots to begin with,” he said. “And now you have the new car.”

Looking for a McDowell-style long shot, Roberts is targeting Chase Briscoe (50-1 at Caesars Sportsbook, the Golden Nugget and the South Point) and Harrison Burton (80-1 at the Golden Nugget).

McDowell is 40-1 at several sportsbooks to retain his title.

Las Vegans Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch are not at the top of Roberts’ list, but they should be contenders, he said. The Busches are each 21-1 at Circa. Kurt Busch won the Daytona 500 in 2017, and Kyle has never won.

Roberts noted that the Busches should be working together this season. Kurt Busch races for former NBA star Michael Jordan’s 23XI team, which is aligned with the Joe Gibbs team Kyle Busch drives for.

“They’re essentially teammates for the first time since their dad was making cars for them at the Bullring” at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Roberts said.

Another Las Vegan, Noah Gragson, 23, will make his Cup Series debut Sunday. He is 200-1 at the Westgate SuperBook.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.