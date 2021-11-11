Handicapping contest tracker: More winners at Circa, Westgate

The Circa Sports Million paid out its second-quarter winners, and the Westgate SuperContest completed the in-season contest for weeks 7 through 9.

The Circa Sports Million and Westgate SuperContest paid out more in-season winners this week.

The entry Rolfsbudo7 won the second quarter at Circa, going 21-3-1 to earn $171,750. KWPISG was second at 20-4-1 for $50,000, and BuckeyeSportsGroup was third at 20-5 for $25,000.

King Dubb got $25,000 for finishing last in the quarter at 4-21.

In the SuperContest, four entries — Daniel Wormald, Friday Alan, Pickswise 3 and The Prognasticator— split the prize for weeks 7 through 9, going 13-2 to earn $26,250 each.

Station Casinos also has a winner in its college Last Man Standing contest who earned $100,000. The winner has not been identified. The NFL Last Man Standing contest has six entries left.

Each week, I’ll track the major handicapping contests and detail my progress. (Thanks for nothing, Bills.) Here’s how the contests stand after Week 9:

Circa Sports Million III

Format: Contestants pick five NFL games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 4,087 entries.

Leaders: Two entries (JJarvis117 and Price Check) at 34-11.

Barnes’ status: 4-1 last week, 21-23-1 overall, tied for 2,826th. Winners on Falcons +6½, Chargers -1½, Packers +7½ and Bears +6½, and losers on 49ers +1.

Circa Survivor

Format: Contestants pick one straight-up NFL winner each week (each team can be used only once) and are eliminated with a loss ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 4,080 entries, but Circa added $1.92 million to the prize pool to reach the $6 million guarantee.

Leaders: 686 survivors advance. Week 8 eliminated 502 entries — 249 on the Bills, 122 on the Saints, 111 on the Cowboys, 11 on the Rams, five on the Raiders, two on the 49ers and one on the Bengals, plus one entry who forgot to make a selection.

Barnes’ status: Eliminated, after the Bills lost to the Jaguars 9-6.

Westgate SuperContest

Format: Contestants pick five NFL games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 1,972 entries.

Leader: One entry (Nomsnaiganskk) at 32-12-1.

Barnes’ status: 3-2 last week, 21-23-1 overall, tied for 1,179th. Winners on Falcons +6, Chargers -1½ and Bears +6, and losers on Texans +6½ and 49ers +1½.

Westgate SuperContest Gold

Format: Same as the SuperContest, but with a $5,000 buy-in and the winner taking all.

Field: 87 entries.

Leader: One entry (The Prognasticator 2) at 31-13-1.

Barnes’ status: Not entered.

Station Last Man Standing

Format: Contestants select one game against the spread each week. Entries cost $25, but the maximum $100 gets five entries. There are separate pro and college contests. Winner takes all — $150,000 in the pro contest, $100,000 in the college.

Entries: Pro — Six alive out of starting 6,241; college — one winner out of 3,075 after Week 9.

Barnes’ status: Done. Eliminated from pro contest in Week 5; eliminated from college in Week 3.

William Hill College Pick’em

Format: Contestants pick eight college games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 452 entries, but an extra $548,000 added to the prize pool to reach the $1 million guarantee.

Leader: One entry (no name given) at 47-25.

Barnes’ status: 5-3 last week, 35-37 overall. Winners on North Carolina -2½, Purdue +3½, Tennessee +1½, Northwestern +12½ and Hawaii +7½, and losers on Navy +20½, Indiana +20½ and UNR -9½.

William Hill Pro Pick’em

Format: Contestants pick 15 NFL straight-up winners (or selected totals) each week ($25 per entry). There are weekly and seasonlong prizes.

Field: 7,316 entries.

Season leader: One entry (no name given) at 99-36.

Weekly winner: Two entries (no names given) went 13-2 and split $10,000.

Barnes’ status: 8-7 last week, 81-54 overall.

Golden Nugget Ultimate Football Challenge

Format: Contestants pick seven NFL and/or college games against the spread each week ($1,000 to enter).

Field: 149 entries.

Leaders: One entry (Select West) at 40-23.

Barnes’ status: Not entered.

