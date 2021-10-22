73°F
Handicapping contest tracker: SuperContest champs cash in again

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2021 - 6:23 pm
 
Raiders guard John Simpson (76), Raiders center Andre James (68) and Raiders tight end Foster M ...
Raiders guard John Simpson (76), Raiders center Andre James (68) and Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate a touchdown by Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Westgate SuperContest doled out cash to two sets of winners this week as part of their nine in-season contests.

Five entries split the $167,500 prize for the first six weeks, each getting $33,500. Among that group is defending champion ODBMG, made up of pro poker players David Baker and Mark Gregorich.

They nearly swept the SuperContest and the Circa Sports Million last season.

The SuperContest entry Dos Amigos got $75,000 for winning weeks four through six in the contest at 13-1-1. The entries MLCPix and Vols1223 split for second for $15,000 each at 13-2.

Each week, I’ll track the major handicapping contests and detail my progress. Here’s how the contests stand after Week 5:

Westgate SuperContest

Format: Contestants pick five NFL games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 1,972 entries.

Leaders: Five entries (Cardinal, Fyte On, Johnny Vegas, ODBMG and Xerri) with 23 points (either 22-6-2 or 23-7).

Barnes’ status: Reeling after going 1-4 last week to fall below .500 at 14-15-1 overall, tied for 1,059th. Winner on Raiders +3½, and losers on Texans +10, Panthers +1½, Lions +3½ and Browns -3.

Westgate SuperContest Gold

Format: Same as the SuperContest, but with a $5,000 buy-in and the winner taking all.

Field: 87 entries.

Leader: One entry (MilesToGo) at 20-9-1.

Barnes’ status: Not entered.

Circa Sports Million III

Format: Contestants pick five NFL games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 4,087 entries.

Leader: One entry (Hannibal Barca) at 26-4.

Barnes’ status: 2-3 last week, 13-16-1 overall, tied for 3,165th. Winners on Ravens -2½ and Raiders +3½, and losers on Bears +4½, Lions +3½ and Browns -3.

Circa Survivor

Format: Contestants pick one straight-up NFL winner each week (each team can be used only once) and are eliminated with a loss ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 4,080 entries, but Circa added $1.92 million to the prize pool to reach the $6 million guarantee.

Leaders: 2,224 survivors advance. Week 6 eliminated 44 entries — 19 on the Broncos, seven on the Dolphins, four on the Browns, two on the Bills and two on the Lions, plus 10 entries who forgot to make a selection.

Barnes’ status: Alive, after the Colts beat the Texans 31-3.

Station Last Man Standing

Format: Contestants select one game against the spread each week. Entries cost $25, but the maximum $100 gets five entries. There are separate pro and college contests. Winner takes all — $150,000 in the pro contest, $100,000 in the college.

Entries: Pro — 76 alive out of starting 6,241; college — 31 alive out of 3,075.

Barnes’ status: Done. Eliminated from pro contest in Week 5; eliminated from college in Week 3.

William Hill College Pick’em

Format: Contestants pick eight college games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 452 entries, but an extra $548,000 added to the prize pool to reach the $1 million guarantee.

Leader: One entry (no name given) at 33-15.

Barnes’ status: 5-3 last week, 25-23 overall. Winners on Oklahoma State +5½, Minnesota +3½, Purdue +11½, Texas Tech -16½ and Washington State +1½, and losers on Indiana +4½, Tennessee +3½ and Boston College +3½.

William Hill Pro Pick’em

Format: Contestants pick 15 NFL straight-up winners (or selected totals) each week ($25 per entry). There are weekly and seasonlong prizes.

Field: 7,316 entries.

Season leaders: Two entries (no names given) at 69-21.

Weekly winner: One entry (no name given) went 15-0 to win $10,000.

Barnes’ status: 9-6 last week, 55-35 overall.

Golden Nugget Ultimate Football Challenge

Format: Contestants pick seven NFL and/or college games against the spread each week ($1,000 to enter).

Field: 149 entries.

Leader: One entry (The Syndicate) at 30-12.

Barnes’ status: Not entered.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

1
2
3
4
5
