Handicapping contest tracker: SuperContest pays 2 $50K winners
The Westgate SuperContest awards its first in-season prizes, and Justin Tucker saves the day for hundreds of entries in Circa Survivor.
The Westgate SuperContest has paid out the first significant winners of contest season.
The entries First Five and TD Tony received $50,000 each after tying for first at 14-1 in the three-week mini-contest to open the season. Tempest got $5,000 for third at 13-1-1.
The SuperContest features six three-week contests and three six-week contests this season.
The Circa Million III will crown its first-quarter champion next week with a prize of $171,750. DeadMoneyMedia.com has the inside track as the only undefeated entry (15-0).
In Circa Survivor, 340 entries exhaled when Justin Tucker bounced in his record 66-yard field goal to give the Baltimore Ravens a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions.
I spent Sunday sweating out the Miami Dolphins +4½ to stay alive in Station Casinos’ Last Man Standing and as picks in the SuperContest and Circa Million. Finally, the Raiders won 31-28 in overtime to give me a much-needed victory.
Each week, I’ll track the major handicapping contests and detail my progress. Here’s how the contests stand after Week 3:
Westgate SuperContest
Format: Contestants pick five NFL games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).
Field: 1,972 entries.
Leaders: Two entries (First Five and TD Tony) at 14-1.
Barnes’ status: 3-2 last week, 9-6 overall, tied for 344th. Winners on Falcons +3, Bengals +3 and Dolphins +4, and losers on Washington +7½ and Eagles +4.
Westgate SuperContest Gold
Format: Same as the SuperContest, but with a $5,000 buy-in and the winner taking all.
Field: 87 entries.
Leaders: Three entries (MayRidge 3, MilesToGo and TKASPro277) at 10-4-1.
Barnes’ status: Not entered.
Circa Million III
Format: Contestants pick five NFL games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).
Field: 4,087 entries.
Leader: One entry (DeadMoneyMedia.com) at 15-0.
Barnes’ status: 2-3 last week, 7-8 overall, tied for 2,518th. Winners on Dolphins +4 and Vikings +1½, and losers on Jaguars +7½, Colts +5½ and 49ers -3½.
Circa Survivor
Format: Contestants pick one straight-up NFL winner each week (each team can be used only once) and are eliminated with a loss ($1,000 per entry).
Field: 4,080 entries, but Circa added $1.92 million to the prize pool to reach the $6 million guarantee.
Leaders: 2,917 survivors advance. Week 3 eliminated 68 entries — 28 on the Giants, 19 on the Chiefs, 12 on the Steelers, two on the 49ers and one each on the Dolphins and Patriots, plus five entries who forgot to make a selection.
Barnes’ status: Alive, after the Broncos beat the Jets 26-0.
Station Last Man Standing
Format: Contestants select one game against the spread each week. Entries cost $25, but the maximum $100 gets five entries. There are separate pro and college contests. Winner takes all — $150,000 in the pro contest, $100,000 in the college.
Entries: Pro — 594 alive out of starting 6,241; college — 276 alive out of 3,075.
Barnes’ status: Alive with one entry in the pro after the Dolphins pulled out the cover +4½, but finished in college after Utah failed to cover -14½ in a 24-13 victory over Washington State.
William Hill College Pick’em
Format: Contestants pick eight college games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).
Field: 452 entries, but an extra $548,000 added to the prize pool to reach the $1 million guarantee.
Leaders: Three entries (Derek 2, Micash and East1971) tied at 18-6.
Barnes’ status: Circling the drain at 3-5 last week, 10-14 overall. Winners on Western Kentucky +9½, California +7½ and Oregon State +11½, and losers on Mississippi State +2½, Utah -14½, Texas A&M -5½, Oklahoma -16½ and North Carolina -12½.
William Hill Pro Pick’em
Format: Contestants pick 15 NFL straight-up winners (or selected totals) each week ($25 per entry). There are weekly and seasonlong prizes.
Field: 7,316 entries.
Season leader: One entry at 37-8 (no name given).
Weekly winners: Five entries tied at 15-0 to split the $10,000 weekly prize ($2,000 each).
Barnes’ status: 8-7 last week, 28-17 overall.
Golden Nugget Ultimate Football Challenge
Format: Contestants pick seven NFL and/or college games against the spread each week ($1,000 to enter).
Field: 149 entries.
Leader: One entry (Captain Kent 33) at 20-1, already building a three-game lead.
Barnes’ status: Not entered.
