Here are 2020 NFL draft props posted at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Less than a month from the draft, the Miami Dolphins are the favorites at Caesars Entertainment and William Hill to select former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speaks at the NFL scouting combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The NFL draft is scheduled for April 23 to 25. Here’s a list of prop bets posted at William Hill and Caesars Entertainment sportsbooks:

Team to draft Tua Tagovailoa

Team; Caesars; William Hill

Dolphins; +105; -170

Lions; +105; 14-1

Redskins; 4-1; 5-1

Chargers; +450; +250

Bengals; 10-1; 30-1

Patriots; 15-1; 30-1

Jaguars; 20-1; 30-1

Raiders; 20-1; 30-1

Panthers; 50-1; 50-1

Caesars props

Quarterbacks drafted in first round

Over 4; -140

Under 4; +110

Quarterbacks drafted in first five picks

Over 2½; +240

Under 2½; -300

Wide receivers drafted in first round

Over 6½; +160

Under 6½; -190

Wide receiver drafted in top 10

Yes; +190

No; -240

Player to be drafted first

Justin Herbert; -210

Jordan Love; +175

Alabama players drafted in first round

Over 5½; +105

Under 5½; -135

Southeastern Conference vs. field

First round SEC players; -½ +110

First round all others; +½ -130

Running back drafted in first round

Yes; -370

No; +290

First wide receiver drafted

CeeDee Lamb; -110

Jerry Jeudy; -110

Henry Ruggs III; 6-1

Tee Higgins; 50-1

Justin Jefferson; 50-1

Which round will Jalen Hurts be drafted?

Round 1; 10-1

Round 2; 8-5

Round 3; 7-5

Rounds 4-7; 2-1

William Hill props

Second pick in draft

(Up to 125-1)

Chase Young; -350

Tua Tagovailoa; +220

Joe Burrow; 20-1

Justin Herbert; 28-1

Isaiah Simmons; 40-1

Jeff Okudah; 125-1

Third QB picked in draft

Justin Herbert; -260

Jordan Love; 2-1

Tua Tagovailoa; 7-1

Joe Burrow; 100-1

Jacob Eason; 150-1

Field (any other); 200-1

Jake Fromm; 250-1

Jalen Hurts; 250-1

Wide receivers picked in first round

Over 5½; -120

Under 5½; Even

Quarterbacks and running backs picked in first round

Over 5½; +120

Under 5½; -140

SEC vs. field

SEC players first round; -110

All others first round; -110

Offense vs. defense

Offensive players first round; -½ -130

Defensive players first round; +½ +110

Team to draft Justin Herbert

Chargers; +140

Dolphins; +180

Panthers; 10-1

Raiders; 12-1

Jaguars; 15-1

Patriots; 15-1

Lions; 25-1

Redskins; 25-1

Field (any other); 30-1

Bengals; 50-1

Team to draft Jerry Jeudy

Raiders; -120

Field (any other); 3-1

Jets; +350

Broncos; 6-1

Falcons; 15-1

Colts; 20-1

Eagles; 20-1

Bills; 20-1

Cowboys; 25-1

Buccaneers; 50-1

Team to draft Jeff Okudah

Lions; +110

Panthers; +150

Jaguars; 3-1

Cardinals; 8-1

Giants; 12-1

Field (any other); 30-1

Dolphins; 50-1

Browns; 100-1

Redskins; 100-1

Jets; 150-1

Draft position (Over/under)

Tua Tagovailoa; 3½ (+105/-125)

Jeff Okudah; 4½ (-110/-110)

Justin Herbert; 6 (Even/-120)

Isaiah Simmons; 6½ (+105/-125)

Jerry Jeudy; 12½ (+110/-130)

CeeDee Lamb; 12½ (-110/-110)

Jordan Love; 14½ (-110/-110)

Henry Ruggs; 16½ (-110/-110)

Tee Higgins; 31½ (-110/-110)

Jonathan Taylor; 36½ (-110/-110)