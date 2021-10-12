Here are 2021-22 NHL futures odds, season point totals — FULL LIST

The Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche are 5-1 co-favorites at the Westgate SuperBook to win the Stanley Cup. The Buffalo Sabres are the longest shots at 500-1.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) attempts a goal as Colorado Avalanche goaltender Jonas Johansson (31) makes the save during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights are the consensus co-favorites with the Colorado Avalanche at Las Vegas sportsbooks to win the 2022 Stanley Cup.

Here are the futures odds and point totals for every NHL team at the Westgate SuperBook, as of Oct. 5.

2022 Stanley Cup

Golden Knights 5-1

Avalanche 5-1

Lightning 8-1

Maple Leafs 14-1

Bruins 16-1

Hurricanes 20-1

Islanders 20-1

Panthers 20-1

Flyers 20-1

Wild 25-1

Stars 25-1

Capitals 30-1

Penguins 30-1

Rangers 30-1

Oilers 30-1

Canadiens 40-1

Jets 40-1

Canucks 40-1

Kraken 50-1

Blues 60-1

Flames 60-1

Kings 60-1

Devils 60-1

Predators 80-1

Blackhawks 80-1

Senators 100-1

Red Wings 100-1

Sharks 200-1

Blue Jackets 200-1

Coyotes 300-1

Ducks 300-1

Sabres 500-1

NHL conferences

Western

Golden Knights +210

Avalanche +210

Stars 11-1

Wild 12-1

Oilers 14-1

Jets 18-1

Canucks 18-1

Kraken 25-1

Blues 30-1

Flames 30-1

Kings 30-1

Predators 40-1

Blackhawks 40-1

Sharks 100-1

Ducks 150-1

Coyotes 150-1

Eastern

Lightning +350

Maple Leafs 6-1

Bruins 7-1

Hurricanes 10-1

Islanders 10-1

Panthers 10-1

Flyers 10-1

Capitals 15-1

Penguins 15-1

Rangers 15-1

Canadiens 20-1

Devils 25-1

Senators 50-1

Red Wings 50-1

Blue Jackets 100-1

Sabres 250-1

NHL divisions

Pacific

Golden Knights -225

Oilers +450

Kraken 12-1

Canucks 18-1

Flames 18-1

Kings 20-1

Sharks 100-1

Ducks 500-1

Central

Avalanche -350

Wild 10-1

Stars 10-1

Jets 18-1

Blues 18-1

Blackhawks 25-1

Predators 100-1

Coyotes 1,000-1

Metropolitan

Islanders 4-1

Hurricanes +425

Rangers +425

Capitals +450

Penguins +550

Flyers 6-1

Devils 18-1

Blue Jackets 200-1

Atlantic

Maple Leafs +225

Lightning +225

Bruins 3-1

Panthers +350

Canadiens 40-1

Red Wings 300-1

Senators 300-1

Sabres 500-1

NHL regular-season points

Avalanche 110½

Golden Knights 105½

Lightning 105½

Maple Leafs 105½

Bruins 104½

Panthers 102½

Oilers 97½

Wild 97½

Islanders 97½

Capitals 96½

Hurricanes 96½

Stars 96½

Rangers 95½

Penguins 95½

Flyers 94½

Blues 93½

Jets 92½

Canadiens 91½

Blackhawks 90½

Flames 90½

Canucks 90½

Kraken 89½

Devils 88½

Kings 86½

Predators 84½

Sharks 80½

Red Wings 76½

Blue Jackets 76½

Senators 74½

Ducks 71½

Coyotes 66½

Sabres 64½