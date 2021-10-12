Here are 2021-22 NHL futures odds, season point totals — FULL LIST
The Golden Knights are the consensus co-favorites with the Colorado Avalanche at Las Vegas sportsbooks to win the 2022 Stanley Cup.
Here are the futures odds and point totals for every NHL team at the Westgate SuperBook, as of Oct. 5.
2022 Stanley Cup
Golden Knights 5-1
Avalanche 5-1
Lightning 8-1
Maple Leafs 14-1
Bruins 16-1
Hurricanes 20-1
Islanders 20-1
Panthers 20-1
Flyers 20-1
Wild 25-1
Stars 25-1
Capitals 30-1
Penguins 30-1
Rangers 30-1
Oilers 30-1
Canadiens 40-1
Jets 40-1
Canucks 40-1
Kraken 50-1
Blues 60-1
Flames 60-1
Kings 60-1
Devils 60-1
Predators 80-1
Blackhawks 80-1
Senators 100-1
Red Wings 100-1
Sharks 200-1
Blue Jackets 200-1
Coyotes 300-1
Ducks 300-1
Sabres 500-1
NHL conferences
Western
Golden Knights +210
Avalanche +210
Stars 11-1
Wild 12-1
Oilers 14-1
Jets 18-1
Canucks 18-1
Kraken 25-1
Blues 30-1
Flames 30-1
Kings 30-1
Predators 40-1
Blackhawks 40-1
Sharks 100-1
Ducks 150-1
Coyotes 150-1
Eastern
Lightning +350
Maple Leafs 6-1
Bruins 7-1
Hurricanes 10-1
Islanders 10-1
Panthers 10-1
Flyers 10-1
Capitals 15-1
Penguins 15-1
Rangers 15-1
Canadiens 20-1
Devils 25-1
Senators 50-1
Red Wings 50-1
Blue Jackets 100-1
Sabres 250-1
NHL divisions
Pacific
Golden Knights -225
Oilers +450
Kraken 12-1
Canucks 18-1
Flames 18-1
Kings 20-1
Sharks 100-1
Ducks 500-1
Central
Avalanche -350
Wild 10-1
Stars 10-1
Jets 18-1
Blues 18-1
Blackhawks 25-1
Predators 100-1
Coyotes 1,000-1
Metropolitan
Islanders 4-1
Hurricanes +425
Rangers +425
Capitals +450
Penguins +550
Flyers 6-1
Devils 18-1
Blue Jackets 200-1
Atlantic
Maple Leafs +225
Lightning +225
Bruins 3-1
Panthers +350
Canadiens 40-1
Red Wings 300-1
Senators 300-1
Sabres 500-1
NHL regular-season points
Avalanche 110½
Golden Knights 105½
Lightning 105½
Maple Leafs 105½
Bruins 104½
Panthers 102½
Oilers 97½
Wild 97½
Islanders 97½
Capitals 96½
Hurricanes 96½
Stars 96½
Rangers 95½
Penguins 95½
Flyers 94½
Blues 93½
Jets 92½
Canadiens 91½
Blackhawks 90½
Flames 90½
Canucks 90½
Kraken 89½
Devils 88½
Kings 86½
Predators 84½
Sharks 80½
Red Wings 76½
Blue Jackets 76½
Senators 74½
Ducks 71½
Coyotes 66½
Sabres 64½