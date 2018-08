Here are odds and props for the PGA Championship

Dustin Johnson is the 9-1 favorite to win the PGA Championship and the only player in single-digit odds.

Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Akron, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Dustin Johnson watches his shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Akron, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Dustin Johnson waves after putting on the 10th hole during the final round of the Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Akron, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

PGA Championship

Thursday to Sunday

Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Mo.

Odds posted at Westgate and William Hill sports books

Up to 100-1

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

Tiger Woods 25-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Henrik Stenson 40-1

Patrick Cantlay 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 50-1

Alex Noren 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Xander Schauffele 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Webb Simpson 50-1

Matt Kuchar 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Bryson DeChambeau 60-1

Phil Mickelson 60-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Branden Grace 80-1

Zach Johnson 80-1

Kevin Kisner 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Joaquin Niemann 80-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 80-1

Kyle Stanley 80-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Thomas Pieters 100-1

Tyrrell Hatton 100-1

Daniel Berger 100-1

Kevin Chappell 100-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Charley Hoffman 100-1

Ryan Moore 100-1

Luke List 100-1

Byeong Hun An 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Winning score 266½

What will the 36-hole cut be?

Over 142½ +130

Under 142½ -150

Lowest completed round shot by any golfer

Over 63½ -110

Under 63½ -110

Will there be a hole-in-one?

Yes +105

No -125

Will there be a playoff?

Yes +300

No -400

Where the PGA champion is from?

United States -155

Europe +200

Rest of world +600

Will Dustin Johnson or Rory McIlroy win the PGA Championship?

Yes +500

No -700

Will Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas or Rickie Fowler win the PGA Championship?

Yes +550

No -800

Will Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas or Tiger Woods win the PGA Championship?

Yes +280

No -360

Players to make the cut

Tiger Woods

Yes -450

No +350

Phil Mickelson

Yes -240

No +190

Player matchups

Phil Mickelson +120

Tiger Woods -140

Charley Hoffman -120

Kevin Kisner Even

Dustin Johnson -155

Rory McIlroy +135

Adam Scott -110

Ryan Moore -110

Rory McIlroy -135

Jason Day +115

Jordan Spieth -110

Tiger Woods -110

Jon Rahm -115

Tommy Fleetwood -105

Dustin Johnson -165

Justin Thomas -142

Dustin Johnson -200

Brooks Koepka +170

Jon Rahm -115

Tiger Woods -105

Rickie Fowler -130

Tiger Woods +110

Groups

Win Group A

Dustin Johnson +210

Rory McIlroy +250

Justin Thomas +260

Brooks Koepka +300

Win Group B

Jason Day +250

Rickie Fowler +250

Jordan Spieth +260

Jon Rahm +250

Win Group C

Tiger Woods +250

Tommy Fleetwood +245

Francesco Molinari +240

Tony Finau +280