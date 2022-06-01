Here are odds and props on 2022 NBA Finals
The NBA Finals start Thursday in San Francisco. The Golden State Warriors are 3½-point favorites over the Boston Celtics at the Westgate SuperBook in Game 1, and the total is 212½.
The Warriors are -155 favorites to win the series over the Celtics (+135).
Here are other odds and props at the Westgate:
NBA Finals
Game 1
First half
Warriors; 1½; Celtics; 104
First quarter
Warriors; 1; Celtics; 52½
Team totals
Celtics; 104½
Warriors; 108
Alternate point spreads
Celtics -6½; +350
Warriors +6½; -420
— — —
Celtics -3½; +230
Warriors +3½; -270
— — — —
Celtics +6½; -160
Warriors -6½; +140
— — —
Celtics +10½; -300
Warriors -10½; +250
Player props (Over/under)
Celtics
Points by Jayson Tatum; 28½ (even/-120)
Rebounds by Jayson Tatum; 7½ (-110/-110)
Assists by Jayson Tatum; 4½ (-135/+115)
3-pointers made by Jayson Tatum; 3½ (-110/-110)
Points by Jaylen Brown; 24½ (even/-120)
Rebounds by Jaylen Brown; 6½ (-110/-110)
Assists by Jaylen Brown; 3½ (+130/-150)
3-pointers made by Jaylen Brown; 2½ (-135/+115)
Points by Al Horford; 10½ (-120/even)
Rebounds by Al Horford; 9½ (even/-120)
Assists by Al Horford; 3½ (+115/-135)
3-pointers made by Al Horford; 1½ (even/-120)
Blocks by Al Horford; 1½ (+150/-170)
Points by Marcus Smart; 14½ (-120/even)
Rebounds by Marcus Smart; 3½ (-145/+125)
Assists by Marcus Smart; 5½ (-120/even)
3-pointers made by Marcus Smart; 2½ (+110/-130)
Points by Robert Williams; 7½ (-110/-110)
Rebounds by Robert Williams; 6½ (-110/-110)
Blocks by Robert Williams; 1½ (-150/+130)
Warriors
Points by Stephen Curry; 27½ (even/-120)
Rebounds by Stephen Curry; 4½ (-135/+115)
Assists by Stephen Curry; 5½ (-130/+110)
3-pointers made by Stephen Curry; 3½ (-135/+115)
Points by Klay Thompson; 20½ (even/-120)
Assists by Klay Thompson; 2½ (+135/-155)
3-pointers made by Klay Thompson; 3½ (+110/-130)
Steals by Klay Thompson; ½ (-140/+120)
Points by Andrew Wiggins; 16½ (-110/-110)
Rebounds by Andrew Wiggins; 5½ (-130/+110)
3-pointers made by Andrew Wiggins; 1½ (even/-120)
Points by Draymond Green; 8½ (even/-120)
Rebounds by Draymond Green; 7½ (+110/-130)
Assists by Draymond Green; 5½ (-135/+115)
Blocks by Draymond Green; ½ (-180/+160)
Points by Jordan Poole; 15½ (-130/+110)
Assists by Jordan Poole; 3½ (+130/-150)
3-pointers made by Jordan Poole; 1½ (-140/+120)
Points by Kevon Looney; 7½ (+105/-125)
Rebounds by Kevon Looney; 9½ (-110/-110)
Exact series result
Warriors win in seven games; +350
Warriors win in six games; +425
Warriors win in five games; +425
Celtics win in six games; +475
Celtics win in seven games; 6-1
Celtics win in five games; +850
Warriors win in four games; 12-1
Celtics win in four games; 14-1
NBA Finals MVP
Stephen Curry; -110
Jayson Tatum; +175
Jaylen Brown; 12-1
Klay Thompson; 20-1
Draymond Green; 40-1
Andrew Wiggins; 40-1
Marcus Smart; 40-1
Jordan Poole; 50-1
Al Horford; 200-1
Kevon Looney; 300-1
Robert Williams; 300-1
Grant Williams; 500-1
