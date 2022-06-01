Here are odds and props on 2022 NBA Finals

The NBA Finals start Thursday in San Francisco. The Golden State Warriors are 3½-point favorites over the Boston Celtics in Game 1, and the total is 212½.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, with ball, passes during the second half in Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum dunks against the Miami Heat during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The NBA Finals start Thursday in San Francisco. The Golden State Warriors are 3½-point favorites over the Boston Celtics at the Westgate SuperBook in Game 1, and the total is 212½.

The Warriors are -155 favorites to win the series over the Celtics (+135).

Here are other odds and props at the Westgate:

NBA Finals

Game 1

First half

Warriors; 1½; Celtics; 104

First quarter

Warriors; 1; Celtics; 52½

Team totals

Celtics; 104½

Warriors; 108

Alternate point spreads

Celtics -6½; +350

Warriors +6½; -420

— — —

Celtics -3½; +230

Warriors +3½; -270

— — — —

Celtics +6½; -160

Warriors -6½; +140

— — —

Celtics +10½; -300

Warriors -10½; +250

Player props (Over/under)

Celtics

Points by Jayson Tatum; 28½ (even/-120)

Rebounds by Jayson Tatum; 7½ (-110/-110)

Assists by Jayson Tatum; 4½ (-135/+115)

3-pointers made by Jayson Tatum; 3½ (-110/-110)

Points by Jaylen Brown; 24½ (even/-120)

Rebounds by Jaylen Brown; 6½ (-110/-110)

Assists by Jaylen Brown; 3½ (+130/-150)

3-pointers made by Jaylen Brown; 2½ (-135/+115)

Points by Al Horford; 10½ (-120/even)

Rebounds by Al Horford; 9½ (even/-120)

Assists by Al Horford; 3½ (+115/-135)

3-pointers made by Al Horford; 1½ (even/-120)

Blocks by Al Horford; 1½ (+150/-170)

Points by Marcus Smart; 14½ (-120/even)

Rebounds by Marcus Smart; 3½ (-145/+125)

Assists by Marcus Smart; 5½ (-120/even)

3-pointers made by Marcus Smart; 2½ (+110/-130)

Points by Robert Williams; 7½ (-110/-110)

Rebounds by Robert Williams; 6½ (-110/-110)

Blocks by Robert Williams; 1½ (-150/+130)

Warriors

Points by Stephen Curry; 27½ (even/-120)

Rebounds by Stephen Curry; 4½ (-135/+115)

Assists by Stephen Curry; 5½ (-130/+110)

3-pointers made by Stephen Curry; 3½ (-135/+115)

Points by Klay Thompson; 20½ (even/-120)

Assists by Klay Thompson; 2½ (+135/-155)

3-pointers made by Klay Thompson; 3½ (+110/-130)

Steals by Klay Thompson; ½ (-140/+120)

Points by Andrew Wiggins; 16½ (-110/-110)

Rebounds by Andrew Wiggins; 5½ (-130/+110)

3-pointers made by Andrew Wiggins; 1½ (even/-120)

Points by Draymond Green; 8½ (even/-120)

Rebounds by Draymond Green; 7½ (+110/-130)

Assists by Draymond Green; 5½ (-135/+115)

Blocks by Draymond Green; ½ (-180/+160)

Points by Jordan Poole; 15½ (-130/+110)

Assists by Jordan Poole; 3½ (+130/-150)

3-pointers made by Jordan Poole; 1½ (-140/+120)

Points by Kevon Looney; 7½ (+105/-125)

Rebounds by Kevon Looney; 9½ (-110/-110)

Exact series result

Warriors win in seven games; +350

Warriors win in six games; +425

Warriors win in five games; +425

Celtics win in six games; +475

Celtics win in seven games; 6-1

Celtics win in five games; +850

Warriors win in four games; 12-1

Celtics win in four games; 14-1

NBA Finals MVP

Stephen Curry; -110

Jayson Tatum; +175

Jaylen Brown; 12-1

Klay Thompson; 20-1

Draymond Green; 40-1

Andrew Wiggins; 40-1

Marcus Smart; 40-1

Jordan Poole; 50-1

Al Horford; 200-1

Kevon Looney; 300-1

Robert Williams; 300-1

Grant Williams; 500-1

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.